Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Celebrity engagement rings: The stars and their diamonds

Celebrity engagement rings: The stars and their diamonds

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/141
Celebrity engagement rings
© Wenn
Replay
In the words of global superstar Beyoncé: "If you like it then you shoulda put a ring on it".

These beautiful and talented female superstars are certainly a catch, which is why their devoted other halves have been sure to put a very blinging rock on their finger.

From delicate little diamonds to massive million dollar stones - can you guess who owns these rings?

©Wenn
#Album#Wedding