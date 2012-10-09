Celebrities exposed: Stars who need a wash

We're used to seeing celebrities groomed to within an inch of their lives on the red carpet.



So when they get it wrong it's even more shocking.



These famous folk could all do with a good scrub, a hair cut (or a least at hair brush) and some clean clothes.



Avril Lavigne is one star that could do with a good bubble bath to take off that melting raccoon-eye make-up and wash out that patchy-pink dip-dye.



Sofeminine is all for airing celebrity dirty laundry - but these stars seem to be doing it themselves!



©SIPA