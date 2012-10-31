Celebrity roommates: Stars who lived together

Fame is a lonely game, and even when celebrities can afford giant multi-million pound mansions a lot of them choose to move in with each other for company.



Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles decided to live together when their One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan all opted to get separate flats in London.



The teen heartthrobs rented a swanky £3million bachelor pad in north London together, which they proceeded to reportedly wreck by holding a bunch of wild parties!



