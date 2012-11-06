US election 2012: Celebrities supporting Barack Obama and Mitt Romney

It's no surprise that stars use their celebrity platform to voice their opinions - and never is this more prevalent than during an election campaign.



With America set to decide who they want as their next president, US stars are doing all they can to campaign for their favourite candidate.



Katy Perry (that dress says it all) and Beyoncé Knowles are just two of the celebs working to re-elect Democrat Barack Obama, the country’s first black President who came to power in 2008.



Meanwhile, actor and director Clint Eastwood plus supermodel Cindy Crawford are Team Mitt Romney - a Republican who promises to turn around America’s economy.



Take a closer look at the stars supporting the two politicians - would they influence your vote?



©SIPA