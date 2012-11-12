MTV Europe Music Awards 2012

Germany last night hosted the 19th annual MTV Europe Music Awards.



Fronted by model Heidi Klum in Frankfurt's Festhalle, the event saw a string of top stars arrive to perform, collect awards or just enjoy the show.



Star of the night was Taylor Swift, who took home awards for Best Female, Best Live Act and Best Look. Rihanna, on the other hand, was nominated six times but won nothing.



Justin Bieber was a no-show but like Taylor won three gongs - Best Male, Best Pop Artist and Best World Stage.



The evening was livened up by performances from No Doubt, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Muse and The Killers.



Check out our top photos from the star-studded event...



Pictures: © Sipa