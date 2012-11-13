The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 world premiere

Last night saw the world premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in LA.



The vampire franchise's top stars glammed up for the eagerly-anticipated event, which saw many 'Twihards' camp out for days so they could catch a glimpse of the actors and actresses.



Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart appeared to confirm their relationship is back on track, turning up together and happily posing for photos on the red carpet.



And check out Kristen's amazing dress! We're not surprised Rob was looking so smug...



©SIPA