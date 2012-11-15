The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 UK premiere

Thousands of fans flocked to the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in London's Leicester Square last night.



But as they waited for the stars of the movie to walk the red carpet, there was a hint of sadness in the air as Breaking Dawn – Part 2 marks the final instalment of Stephenie Meyer's hugely successful vampire franchise.



Nonetheless, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner - plus a string of other stars from the saga - got glammed up and spent time signing autographs for their dedicated followers before moving inside to watch the film.



But it has to be said, Taylor was left looking like a third wheel as he posed with real-life couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.



