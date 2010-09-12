Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Celebrity fashion: Weird and wacky outfits of the stars

Celebrity fashion: Weird and wacky outfits of the stars

Weird celebrity fashion: Lady Gaga
If you're part of the fame game, you have to get used to being recognised everywhere you go.

But these attention-seeking stars seem to crave the recognition at all times by dressing in a whole host of strange and bizarre outfits.

Female pop stars especially love showing attitude through their novelty fashion choices – the most outrageous is undoubtedly Lady Gaga’s raw meat dress.

The controversial singer draped herself in slabs of fresh beef at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Are you a fan of these weird and wacky outfits, or do you think stars should give it a rest?

