Les Miserables London premiere

Last night, London hosted the premiere of Les Misérables - the film adaptation of the world-famous musical.



The movie's stars - and a few other familiar faces - glammed-up for Leicester Square's red carpet, before escaping the cold to watch the critically acclaimed flick.



Amanda Seyfried, Anne Hathaway and Samantha Barks seem to have grown close from their time filming together.



