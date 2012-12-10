Celebrity party season: Stars on nights out

It's party season and as we're all getting in the festive spirit, here are some celebrities who don't need an excuse to let their hair down.



Hard-partying Rihanna is certainly one star who works hard, but plays harder.



Not only that, but The Diamonds singer is keen for everyone to have as much fun as her and most recently on her 777 tour she even stepped behind the bar in Stockholm and poured shots for her fellow club-goers.



She's definitely one celebrity who would be great to have at your work Christmas party!



©REX