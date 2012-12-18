Celebrity weight gain: Stars who piled on the pounds

Being in the public eye means that celebrities' bodies are constantly scrutinised.



The pressure for famous folk to stay thin and trim is relentless, leading many stars to battle with strict diets and daily demanding workouts with personal trainers.



But some musicians and actors buck the typical trend of shrinking under the spotlight. We take a look at those few who actually gained weight rather than lost it…



When James Arthur first auditioned for The X Factor earlier this year, he was surviving on scraps of food and living in a bedsit.



But that all changed when he became a contestant on one of the biggest shows in the UK...



