Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Critics' Choice Awards 2013

Critics' Choice Awards 2013

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/30
Critics' Choice Awards 2013
© SIPA
Replay
Awards season is well and truly under-way.

Last night's Critics' Choice Awards, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, saw a whole host of well-dressed stars walk the carpet before picking up - or losing out on - their prize.

Ben Affleck's Argo was the big winner of the night, as was Jennifer Lawrence, who won two awards.

Daniel Day-Lewis also took home a trophy, as did Anne Hathaway, Daniel Craig and Ben Affleck.

Check out what all the stars wore to the event...

©SIPA
#Album#Awards