Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Celebrity Cougars: Older Women Who Love To Date Younger Men

Celebrity Cougars: Older Women Who Love To Date Younger Men

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/20
Celebrity cougars: Older women who love to date younger men
© SIPA/REX
Replay
There’s a famous saying: “You’re only as old as the man you’re feeling”.

And if these A-list ladies are anything to go by, they’re at least a decade younger than the age they proclaim to be.

Forget the best anti-ageing creams and plastic surgeons, nothing makes you feel young like having a buff twenty-something-old man follow you around like a love sick puppy.

We certainly would be feeling pretty chipper if we had Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles or Gabriel Aubrey hanging onto our every word…

©SIPA/REX
#Album#couple#hook-up