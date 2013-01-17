Celebrity Cougars: Older Women Who Love To Date Younger Men
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
There’s a famous saying: “You’re only as old as the man you’re feeling”.
And if these A-list ladies are anything to go by, they’re at least a decade younger than the age they proclaim to be.
Forget the best anti-ageing creams and plastic surgeons, nothing makes you feel young like having a buff twenty-something-old man follow you around like a love sick puppy.
We certainly would be feeling pretty chipper if we had Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles or Gabriel Aubrey hanging onto our every word…
©SIPA/REX
And if these A-list ladies are anything to go by, they’re at least a decade younger than the age they proclaim to be.
Forget the best anti-ageing creams and plastic surgeons, nothing makes you feel young like having a buff twenty-something-old man follow you around like a love sick puppy.
We certainly would be feeling pretty chipper if we had Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles or Gabriel Aubrey hanging onto our every word…
©SIPA/REX