National Television Awards 2013

The top names in TV turned out for the National Television Awards at London's O2 last night.



From soap actors and actresses to reality stars, familiar faces from our screens glammed-up for the ceremony, which was hosted by Dermot O'Leary.



Winners on the night included I'm A Celebrity for Entertainment Programme, Ant And Dec for Entertainment Presenter and This Morning took home the award for best Daytime.



Strictly Come Dancing beat The X Factor to be crowned best Talent Show, while Merlin's Colin Morgan and Call The Midwife star Miranda Hart were crowned best Male and Female Drama Performance respectively.



The ceremony also saw Dermot dance with Darcey Bussell, Kimberley Walsh's first ever solo performance and Pudsey the dog dancing to Gangnam Style. Yes, really.



Check out the stars on the red carpet ahead of the event...



