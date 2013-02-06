Award ceremonies: The most memorable award show moments

Award shows are usually a long and boring pat-on-the-back for celebrities.



But almost every year something unforgettably jaw-dropping happens that makes it worth sitting through the dull three-hour long ceremony.



Whether it’s Kanye West storming the stage during Taylor Swift’s MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech or Adrien Brody snogging the face off Halle Berry after winning the Best Actor Oscar – these are the moments everyone remembers.



As we wait with breathless anticipation to see what happens this year, sofeminine takes a look back at the best moments from the Academy Awards, the BRITs, the Grammys, the MTV Movie Awards, the Emmys and more.



Which was your most memorable award show moment?



©WENN/GETTY /YOUTUBE

