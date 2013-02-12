Robert Pattinson pictures: From scruffy teen to Twilight heartthrob
It's fair to say that Robert Pattinson is appreciated all over the world, with women swooning over his striking looks and care-free attitude.
But this hasn't always been the case. Rob has been through quite a transformation since finding fame on the big screen.
In honour of his 27th birthday, check out the best photos of Rob throughout the years - you might be surprised!
