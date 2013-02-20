David Beckham: Hot dad, sexy sportsman and underwear model
David Beckham is the yardstick by which all men are measured.
He’s a talented and dedicated athlete, a doting family man, a devoted husband and he looks frankly amazing in a tight pair of pants.
It would appear that there’s nothing David can't do - while simultaneously looking unbelievably gorgeous to boot!
Today is David's 38th birthday, so what better excuse to admire some of his hottest photos?
Enjoy...
©WENN
©WENN