Celebrity baby names: What the stars called their kids

When it comes to naming their children, it seems that celebrities have a fear of the ordinary.



Rarely is a star baby born and handed the name Jack or Jenny - instead their parents choose to draw inspiration from places around the world, their favourite things and peculiar words from years ago. It has gotten to the point that it is only truly shocking when a celebrity baby IS named something generally ordinary.



Whether you're a mum-to-be and looking for ideas or just up for a bit of a laugh at the crazy names these people have given their poor children, check out our favourite celebrity baby names from Lyra to Petal to Pilot Inspektor!



Updated by Emmy Griffiths 18th Feb 2014



