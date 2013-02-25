Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Oscars red carpet arrivals 2013




A string of top Hollywood stars turned out for The Oscars 2013 at the Dolby Theatre in LA last night.

Award winners included Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence and Daniel Day-Lewis, while the likes of Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro and Amy Adams walked away empty-handed.

The event included a performance from Adele and a tribute to musical films and - of course - a few emotional acceptance speeches.

Check out the stars who attended the ceremony...

