The Oscars 2013: The Academy Awards in pictures

The 85th Academy Awards saw Hollywood's most talented and gorgeous stars don their best dresses and tuxedos for the prestigious film event.



Although all eyes were on the red carpet, the action didn't really kick off until the nominees, presenters and guests had all filed into the Dolby Theatre.



Naturally there were smiles - and tears - as shocked winners took to the stage to collect the highly-coveted Oscar statuette.



Here are our favourite and most surprising moments from this year's Oscar ceremony...



