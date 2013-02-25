Celebrity legs: Pins we'd love to have

It’s important for celebrities to look good and they spend countless hours in the gym honing the perfect frame.



After all that hard work, it’s no surprise that they want to show off the fruits of their labours, which is why more often than not female stars will opt for a daring hemline on the red carpet.



Whether they’re rocking a mini-dress, a short skirt, a thigh-high split or even a pair of shorts that resemble a pair of pants, their pins usually take centre stage.



Can you guess who these famous females are by looking at their legs? It’s harder than it looks!



©WENN

