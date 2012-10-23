Hollywood Smiles: Perfect Celebrity Teeth
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
While some stars don't like to smile for the cameras, others take pride in showing off their perfect pearly whites.
There's barely a mouth in celeb-world that doesn't house immaculately straight, bright white teeth. While some are all natural, a lot of A-listers have taken numerous trips to the dentist to ensure their ivories are in tip-top condition.
Can you guess who these smiles belong to?
© Getty
There's barely a mouth in celeb-world that doesn't house immaculately straight, bright white teeth. While some are all natural, a lot of A-listers have taken numerous trips to the dentist to ensure their ivories are in tip-top condition.
Can you guess who these smiles belong to?
© Getty