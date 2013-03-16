Celebrity fight club: The biggest star feuds
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
It seems like every day there's a new celebrity feud.
Stars are continually slamming each other in the press or on Twitter, even occasionally resulting in actual physical fights!
They’re a competitive bunch and used to getting their own way, so when two stars face off against one another it almost always gets nasty.
Here’s a whole bunch of celebs who have joined the celebrity fight club…
©WENN
Stars are continually slamming each other in the press or on Twitter, even occasionally resulting in actual physical fights!
They’re a competitive bunch and used to getting their own way, so when two stars face off against one another it almost always gets nasty.
Here’s a whole bunch of celebs who have joined the celebrity fight club…
©WENN