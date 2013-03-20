Couples who found love on reality TV shows

Who doesn't love a good Reality TV show? Think of all the brilliant relationship drama they've given us - hook-ups, splits, unlikely love matches and even some scandalous affairs.



We've taken great pleasure in watching reality stars' lives unfold before us and seeing some fall in love and strike up relationships in the public eye.



Some of these romances have gone the distance - like joined-at-the-hip Hills stars Speidi and Strictly Come Dancing partners Joe Calzaghe and Krisina Rihanoff.



Others seemed doomed from the start; we were all a bit sceptical of the Chantelle and Preston Big Brother romance, but these shows wouldn't be half as fun without all the love stories!



