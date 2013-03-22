Top 20 celebrity comebacks: Stars back on top

The path to super-stardom doesn't always run smooth.



Celebrities can be at the top of their glittering careers one minute, before falling from grace in a heartbeat and fading out of the public eye. Sometimes the Hollywood world gets the better of them, while others enjoy a break from the limelight to concentrate on their personal life.



Many are never heard from again, but some super-special stars manage to claw their way back into the realm of celebrity and enjoy a second stab at success.



Check out our collection of the best celebrity comebacks…and Lindsay Lohan, take note! There's hope for you yet.



©Getty