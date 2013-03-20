Made In Chelsea characters: Then and now

When it first started in 2011, TOWIE fans were appalled and most other people just didn’t get it. And yet it quickly became one of the most addictive shows on television – well for us anyway!



So with series five kicking off this evening, we thought we’d take you back and look at some of the original crew and see how far they’ve come since they hit our screens.



Also, if you’ve ever wondered what these people actually do ‘for a living’, you’re in for an interesting read.



From fashion mogul Amber Atherton to banking trader turned street-wear brand owner Andy Jordan, see how our favourite SW1 gang have progressed through the past four series.



Oh, and you can also take a look at the new characters for series five, so you're well and truly clued-up for when it kicks off this evening!



©WENN

