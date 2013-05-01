Beyoncé tour 2013: Singer embarrasses Princess Eugenie at the O2

All eyes were on Beyoncé Knowles as she performed at London's O2 last night - although the attention was temporarily handed over to Princess Eugenie. The young royal was reportedly left pretty embarrassed after she snubbed Queen Bey's offer to sing...

If you're not living in a hole, you'll know that Beyoncé's Mrs Carter world tour hit London's O2 this week.



The singer's second gig at the arena last night was enjoyed live by 80,000 people, including Princess Eugenie, who managed to nab a front row seat.



But 23-year-old Eugenie - who was with Kate Middleton's brother James and his new girlfriend Donna Air - was left red-faced when Beyoncé focused all the attention on her.



Eugenie - whose father is Prince Andrew - was filming the concert on her iPhone when Bey turned the mic on her.



A source told The Mirror: "Beyonce clearly didn’t recognise Eugenie so when it came to Irreplaceable, and the part where she picks on an audience member to join in with her, she simply chose the first woman she could reach.



"When Eugenie, who had gone bright-red, ducked down, Beyonce was forced to quickly fill in the missing words and find a new, willing victim.



"All Eugenie’s friends were teasing her about her stage fright for hours afterwards."

Beyoncé, 31, will be performing in London until Sunday, when she'll take her tour to Manchester before moving on to Dublin.



The mum of one reportedly ensured she arrived in style for her first date in the capital, taking a private helicopter to the venue.



She then reportedly "demanded" the biggest dressing rooms, which are usually reserved for entire sports teams but had been decked out especially for the US star.



Bey had originally been offered newly-refurbished rooms at the O2, which are smaller but said to be like "a luxury apartment."



The source added: "She surprised everyone by turning them down, going for the larger ones that are used by sports teams when they play at the 02.



"They are much bigger though, and she was given free rein to refurbish them to her own taste. They’re also in a quieter part of the backstage area, which gives her a better atmosphere to get focused for her shows."



Bey has reportedly decked out her area with curtains, sofas and rugs.



During her time gigging in London, she has decided to stay in a hotel in Berkshire with her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.



We don't reckon we'll be seeing her stumbling out of Whisky Mist any time soon.