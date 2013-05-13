TLC: A new kind of entertainment channel

Here comes TLC! The hugely popular US channel launched in the UK and Ireland on 30th April and it's already TV gold. If you haven't discovered it yet, where have you been?! Check out what you'll be watching on television for the foreseeable future...

You know what they say - staying in is the new going out, and we have to admit - we agree.



Nothing beats a cosy night in front of the TV and after the launch of Discovery Networks’ TLC in the UK and Ireland on 30th April, our evenings are better than ever.



TLC calls itself "a new kind of entertainment channel" and is already the biggest of its kind amongst women around the world - so we were pretty excited for its launch!



From opening week TLC has exclusively premiered hit US shows but is also airing a host of original UK series featuring well known local talent including Lisa Snowdon, Dawn O’ Porter and Brix Smith Smart.

​With programmes including Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Breaking Amish, we're not quite sure how we'll manage to pull ourselves away from the screen.



If you haven't got involved with TLC yet, then where have you been? Prep yourself and read up on just some of the shows that will be keeping your bums firmly on your sofas.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

If you haven't heard of Honey Boo Boo, you've clearly been living in a hole. Alana, also known as Honey Boo Boo, is the six-year-old star of reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which also features the rest of her self-proclaimed "crazy" family from Georgia, USA.



This little girl and her loved ones really have to be seen to be believed and it's fair to say they're one of the most talked-about families in America (watch out, Kardashians!). Honey Boo Boo’s celebrity fan base includes Jennifer Lawrence and Miley Cyrus, while Barack Obama has even mentioned her in a speech. Get watching!

WHEN? Tuesdays at 9pm from 14th May

Breaking Amish

Breaking Amish was the highest rated new show on TLC in America - and we're not surprised. It follows five young Amish Mennonite men and women who move to New York City to ultimately decide whether they wish to return to their basic way of life or instead become "English" - and risk being shut out by their loved ones.



More used to horses and buggies than taxis and subways, this lot certainly make fascinating viewing.

​WHEN? Sundays at 9pm from 5th May

Your Style In His Hands

​Your Style In His Hands helps women whose fashion sense - or lack of - is affecting their relationship. They're given a £5,000 wardrobe makeover, but there's a catch. They have to hand total control over to their boyfriend, who gets to choose what's binned and what's bought. Fortunately, they have supermodel-turned-DJ Lisa Snowdon to guide them through. It's a worrying concept, and one we loved seeing in action!

​WHEN? Thursdays at 9pm from 9th May

Oprah's Next Chapter

The chat show Queen is coming to a TV near you! Oprah’s Next Chapter will follow the US star as she travels around the world to meet all kinds of people - from celebrities to members of the public - and grill them on a variety of subjects.



We especially can't wait to watch what went down when Oprah met Rihanna and quizzed her about her relationship with Chris Brown. Juicy!

WHEN? Wednesdays at 8pm from 8th May

Ultimate Shopper

​Ultimate Shopper sees Aussie star Holly Valance, fashion expert Brix Smith Smart, photographer Paul Hartnett and specialist guest judges - including Grace Woodward and Jonathan Pang - pit four self-proclaimed fashionistas against each other in a series of style challenges. From putting together the perfect first date outfit to creating the ultimate interview look, contestants will be judged on their creativity and fashion sense. The prize? A dream wardrobe of their chosen pieces. Girly heaven.

WHEN? From Thursday 2nd May, 9pm

Undercover Mums

Dawn O'Porter fronts the show that witnesses the drama that uncovers when a teenager is left home alone. This highly entertaining programme tricks the youngsters into believing they're in charge while their parents are away, when actually Mum and Dad are staying in a nearby secret bunker watching their every move.



Will they win their parents' trust forever, or will they throw a party, wreck the place and have to face the consequences?

WHEN? From Tuesday 30th April, 10pm

Other programmes that will have featured on TLC include My Strange Addiction, Gypsy Bride US, Last Chance Salon, Swinger Wives and Virgin Diaries.

Find TLC on Sky channel 125, Virgin channel 167, BT channel 875 or on TalkTalk's YouView player.

