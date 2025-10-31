Claire’s to shut 145 UK and Ireland shops, 1,000 jobs at risk: is your high street on the list?

Shoppers across Britain and Ireland face sudden change as a favourite accessories chain reshapes stores after a takeover and fresh funding.
Claire’s has been sold to investment firm Modella Capital, with most shops saved. But a large tranche now faces closure.
What is happening
Administrators at Interpath have confirmed that Claire’s UK and Ireland operations were sold in a deal that preserves the bulk of the business. The transaction transfers most stores and assets to Modella Capital, securing 156 branches and keeping the brand on high streets. A further 145 shops did not transfer, and they are now earmarked to close, placing around 1,000 jobs at risk.
145 shops are set to shut across the UK and Ireland, while 156 stores remain open under new ownership.
Closing-down sales are due to begin at affected locations from this weekend. Timetables will differ by store, and many sites will trade for a short period as stock is cleared. Interpath has said those branches will stay open “as usual” for as long as practical while options are assessed, yet the outcome now points towards permanent closure.
Where closures will bite
The impact spreads across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland, from flagship streets to mid-sized shopping centres. London loses space on Oxford Street and at Victoria, while closures also touch busy regional malls and retail parks.
- England: examples include Luton’s Arndale, Portsmouth’s Cascades, Basildon’s Eastgate, Coventry’s West Orchards, High Wycombe’s Eden and outlets in Doncaster, Maidstone, Winchester, Brighton and Gloucester.
- Scotland: sites at Stirling’s Thistles, Falkirk’s Howgate, Clydebank and Buchanan Galleries in Glasgow are among those affected.
- Wales: stores in Cwmbran, Cardiff city centre and Llandudno feature on the list.
- Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands: locations such as Newtownards, Lisburn, Newry, Coleraine and St Helier are included.
- Republic of Ireland: closures span Cork, Limerick, Dublin (several centres), Sligo, Kilkenny, Killarney and Tralee.
Closing-down sales launch this weekend at affected stores; the final trading day will vary by location.
At-a-glance numbers
|Measure
|Detail
|Stores closing
|145 across the UK and Ireland
|Jobs at risk
|About 1,000 roles
|Stores saved
|156 branches transferred to Modella Capital
|Administrator
|Interpath Advisory
|Buyer
|Modella Capital
|Discounts
|Closing-down sales starting from this weekend
|Closure dates
|Different by store; to be confirmed locally
What it means for shoppers
For customers, the brand will continue trading both online and in the 156 saved stores. Affected branches will run clearance events, but terms may change during a closing period, so check signage at the till. Some locations inside supermarkets and outlets are among those closing, while busy town-centre shops also feature.
- Check your local store’s status before travelling; last trading days can move quickly during stock sell‑offs.
- Use gift cards promptly at open stores; acceptance can be restricted once a site enters final clearance.
- Confirm returns and exchange windows, which may be shorter at closing branches.
- Ear piercing services may be limited during wind‑down; ask about aftercare support or alternative nearby branches.
- If your nearest branch is closing, the online store and remaining sites will still stock core ranges and seasonal lines.
Gift card redemptions, returns and services can change during closing-down sales — check in store before you buy.
What it means for staff
Employees face consultation and possible redeployment into stores that have transferred to the new owner. Where redeployment is not available, affected workers may become redundant. Staff can usually claim statutory redundancy pay, outstanding holiday pay and notice pay; where an employer cannot meet these liabilities during an insolvency, eligible claims can be made through the Redundancy Payments Service via GOV.UK. Keep all payslips and contract documents to support any claim.
Why the chain stumbled
Claire’s filed for bankruptcy in the United States, which put pressure on its UK and Ireland arm and led to last month’s administration. Trading conditions on the high street have remained difficult: rents and business rates weigh on smaller-format stores, while footfall has shifted towards retail parks and online. Accessories retail often relies on impulse purchases, and tighter household budgets have hit discretionary spend among younger shoppers.
Supply chains have also become more expensive, and exchange rate swings can raise the cost of imported fashion lines. The result is a network that needs reshaping, focusing on profitable locations and lower fixed costs. That is what this deal aims to deliver.
Who is Modella Capital, and what comes next
Modella Capital has emerged as an active buyer of British retail assets. It has moved for WH Smith’s high street business this year, which is being rebranded to TGJones, and it took over Hobbycraft last year. The Claire’s deal suggests a strategy of stabilising known brands while pruning underperforming sites.
Expect investment to concentrate on the 156 retained stores, with refreshed layouts and targeted stock. The brand presence remains, but the map changes. If trading improves, more refurbishments could follow; if conditions stay tight, further consolidation cannot be ruled out.
156 branches continue under new ownership, keeping the Claire’s brand on high streets while the estate is streamlined.
How to check if your store is affected
Administrators have provided a full list of affected branches and are notifying customers locally. Look for in‑store posters, social updates and notices in shopping centres. Staff can confirm last trading days and whether another nearby store will remain open. If you are travelling to a closing site for a specific item or service, call ahead to save a wasted trip.
Extra context for your wallet
Closing-down sales can be tempting. Discounts often start modest and deepen as the last day approaches, but sizes and colours sell out early. If you want a specific product — such as seasonal gift sets or ear-piercing aftercare kits — buy sooner. If price matters most, you may see larger reductions later, though stock can vanish quickly. Returns are usually limited in final clearance, so inspect items closely.
For those losing a local branch, compare travel costs to the nearest saved store with the delivery fees charged online. A simple check helps avoid overpaying. Parents planning birthday treats or school-holiday piercings might switch to bookable appointments at surviving stores; ask about quieter midweek slots, which can cut waiting times and reduce stress for younger customers.