Cold nights ahead: 4 superfood soups you can batch in 90 minutes to keep you warm and £30 richer

As frost creeps back and energy bills bite, kitchens across Britain turn to one pot for comfort and thrift.
A pot of soup earns its place on the hob now. It is warming, cheap to scale, and friendly to the freezer. Add a few smart “superfood” swaps and you nudge flavour and nutrition upward without spoiling an evening.
Why soup is a smart autumn habit
- Loads of veg and fibre in one bowl, with room for lean protein or wholegrains.
- Quick to cook in batches, kinder to your budget, and easy to portion.
- Less waste: peel-and-all broths and freezer stashes save tired produce.
- Scales up for families or down for solos in seconds.
- Pairs well with wholegrain toast, rye crackers, or a handful of seeds.
One lazy Sunday can deliver 18–24 portions for the month, ready in minutes on weeknights.
The 4 superfood soups to cook this weekend
pumpkin and ginger
Orange flesh signals beta-carotene, a vitamin A precursor that supports normal vision and skin. Ginger brings warmth, fragrance and a gentle kick that clears colder-day cobwebs.
- You’ll need: pumpkin or squash, shallots, fresh ginger, vegetable stock, reduced-fat coconut milk, lime, herbs, olive oil, a pinch of chilli.
- Method in brief: soften diced pumpkin, shallots and grated ginger in oil. Add stock, a little coconut milk and chilli. Simmer until tender, then blend smooth. Finish with lime and herbs.
- Batch tip: roast half the pumpkin first for a deeper flavour and natural sweetness.
Balance richness with acidity: a squeeze of lime or a splash of cider vinegar brightens every spoonful.
mushroom and chicken
As daylight fades, vitamin D becomes harder to come by. Mushrooms are one of the few non-animal sources and sit perfectly in a brothy pot with tender chicken thighs and herbs.
- You’ll need: chicken thighs, chicken stock, mixed mushrooms (fresh and a small handful dried), shallots, carrots, garlic, rosemary, soft herbs, olive oil, a knob of butter.
- Method in brief: brown chicken, add aromatics and carrots, pour in stock and simmer until the meat yields. Cook mushrooms separately in butter and oil for a golden edge, then combine at the end.
- Batch tip: shred the chicken after cooling; it disperses evenly through portions and reheats faster.
Sunshine trick: place mushrooms by a sunny window for 15–30 minutes before cooking to boost their vitamin D.
broccoli and cheese
Broccoli brings cruciferous bite, vitamin C and fibre, while cheese gives roundness and a silky finish. Keep the florets vivid by adding them late, then blend just enough to keep a hint of texture.
- You’ll need: broccoli (stems and florets), onion, celery, potato for body, vegetable or light chicken stock, a firm British cheese or a mild blue, olive oil, a little butter.
- Method in brief: sweat chopped stems, onion and celery in oil and butter. Add potato and stock. Simmer until tender. Drop in florets for the final few minutes. Blend, then fold in grated cheese off the heat.
- Batch tip: for dairy-free bowls, swap cheese for oat cream and nutritional yeast, and add toasted seeds on top.
Add florets near the end and keep a green hue; overcooked broccoli turns dull and flat.
beetroot, borscht-style
Beetroot dresses the bowl in a deep magenta and brings dietary nitrate, which the body converts into nitric oxide. That molecule helps regulate blood flow during daily life and exercise.
- You’ll need: beetroot, onions, carrots, garlic, tomatoes, vegetable stock, bay, dill or parsley, a tangy topping such as low‑fat yoghurt or a crumble of feta.
- Method in brief: simmer diced beetroot with aromatics and stock until tender. Roast the tomatoes for extra depth, then blend into the pot. Adjust with lemon and herbs.
- Batch tip: wear gloves when peeling and cool the soup before blending to protect colour and texture.
Beetroot loves acidity: lemon, dill and a spoon of yoghurt lift the earthy sweetness.
Batch, freeze and reheat: the numbers that save you money
|Soup
|Batch size (approx.)
|Portions
|Freezer life
|Typical cost per bowl
|Pumpkin and ginger
|2.2 litres
|6–8
|Up to 3 months
|£0.90
|Mushroom and chicken
|2.0 litres
|6
|Up to 3 months
|£1.50
|Broccoli and cheese
|2.0 litres
|6–7
|Up to 2 months
|£1.10
|Beetroot
|2.2 litres
|6–8
|Up to 3 months
|£0.85
Estimates based on typical UK supermarket prices and standard household hobs; your region and brands may shift the totals.
How to batch safely and quickly
- Cool fast: ladle into shallow containers and chill within an hour to protect quality.
- Freeze flat: use zip bags on a tray, then stack to save space and speed defrosting.
- Label clearly: name, date, and spice level. Aim to use within 2–3 months.
- Reheat properly: bring to a steady simmer for a few minutes, stirring to avoid hot spots.
- Season at the end: salt intensifies over time; brighten with lemon or herbs when serving.
Keep sodium in check by using reduced‑salt stock and finishing with citrus, herbs or chilli heat.
Small tweaks with big pay‑offs
Power up protein without fuss by stirring in rinsed beans or lentils during the last 10 minutes. A handful per portion adds bite and keeps you full. For wholegrains, drop pre‑cooked pearl barley or brown rice into reheated bowls. It turns a light soup into a complete meal.
Texture matters. Blend only half and keep some vegetables intact for contrast, or whirl everything for velvet. A drizzle of extra‑virgin olive oil, a spoon of low‑fat yoghurt, toasted pumpkin seeds, or crunchy croutons changes the mood without changing the budget.
Useful extras for your next pot
- Make a freezer “flavour bank”: ice‑cube trays of stock, blended herbs in oil, or roasted garlic.
- Waste less: broccoli stems, beet greens and pumpkin seeds are edible; chop stems finely, wilt greens, toast seeds.
- Allergy swaps: lactose‑free milk in broccoli soup; gluten‑free croutons; miso instead of stock cubes for depth.
- Portion planning: allow 400–500 ml per adult. Pack single‑serves for quick lunches.
For training days or brisk commutes, the mushroom and chicken broth travels well in a flask and lands 20–25 g protein with ease if you add a scoop of cooked grains. For lighter evenings, beetroot or pumpkin bowls stay under the 300‑calorie mark when paired with a small slice of seeded bread.
If you want a simple schedule, run a 90‑minute batch on Sunday: roast veg on the top shelf, simmer a broth on the hob, and blend one pot while another cools. Label, freeze and you’ve bought yourself a week of calm dinners that warm, nourish and cost less than a takeaway side.