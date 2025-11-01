Cold nights ahead: are you one of the 10,000 getting a free £60 electric blanket and saving £300?

As temperatures dip and bills bite, energy firms roll out measures that could keep living rooms warm and wallets steadier.
Two of Britain’s best known suppliers are moving early to cushion households before the deep cold arrives. Their schemes focus on people who struggle to heat a whole home, and they target simple, low-cost warmth that works room by room.
What’s on offer and why it matters
Octopus Energy and OVO Energy have launched winter support that includes free electric blankets for eligible customers. Both firms say the goal is to cut bills without sacrificing comfort. Instead of heating every room, these blankets warm the person, fast.
Running a modern electric blanket costs roughly 2–4p per hour. Heating an entire home can top £4 a day.
That gap explains the potential saving. Real-world data shows bill reductions of 10–20% through winter for households that switch to targeted heat. For many, that could mean about £300 kept in the bank over the course of the cold months.
Anxiety about the coming season is real. Recent polling for OVO suggests 91 per cent of people worry about winter energy costs, and 71 per cent feel more anxious than last year. Support that reduces daily spend without long installations is getting plenty of attention.
Who gets priority
Both suppliers place the most vulnerable at the front of the queue. That includes older people and anyone for whom cold carries added health risks.
- Elderly residents who feel the cold or live alone
- People with mobility challenges who stay seated for long periods
- Customers with medical conditions aggravated by low temperatures
- Households under acute financial pressure struggling to meet energy payments
Priority goes to people at higher risk from cold, not just anyone looking to shave a few pounds off their bill.
How the Octopus scheme works
Octopus has set aside 10,000 blankets. The company limits support to one blanket per household to reach as many people as possible. Applicants start by completing a Paylink budget assessment. That tool captures income, essential spending and debt commitments. Human reviewers then weigh up the application alongside account health data and usually respond within about seven days.
Octopus aims its help at households facing genuine hardship, especially where health makes cold a threat. The firm also asks customers who can afford the approximate £60 retail price to buy their own blanket, so free units go to those with the least room in their budgets.
10,000 blankets, one per household, and a budget check up front: the help is targeted, not first come first served.
How the OVO package stacks up
OVO has opened applications for an expanded winter programme worth £56 million. Electric blankets are part of a wider set of tools that includes heated throws, smart plugs and bespoke home efficiency help. The company also says some customers may qualify for temporary reductions to direct debit amounts if their circumstances demand it.
Since 2022, OVO reports £190 million of support delivered, with 42,000 customers helped last year alone. Eligibility checks use simple details from your bill, such as the account reference and postcode.
OVO’s £56 million winter package mixes gear you can use tonight with tailored bill support for the toughest months.
Using an electric blanket safely and cheaply
Make the most of every watt
- Use it as a cover over you rather than under the sheet for quicker, personal warmth.
- Preheat on high for a few minutes, then drop to medium for steady comfort.
- Keep the connector near your feet and easy to access, with no furniture pressing on the cable.
- Never fold the blanket; rolling or sharp creases can damage heating wires.
- Supervise children and anyone who might fall asleep without adjusting settings.
- Follow the manufacturer’s care and safety instructions on first use and after washing.
Many users report a “halo” of warmth around the body even if the fabric feels patchy to the touch. That’s normal with modern, low-power designs.
What could you actually save?
Let’s run a quick, conservative comparison. If whole-home heating costs about £4 per day, and a blanket at 4p per hour runs for six hours in the evening, your daily blanket cost is roughly 24p. On days you can avoid central heating entirely, that’s a saving of around £3.76. Over 90 winter days, the gap reaches about £338. Many households will still need to heat certain rooms, so a £300 annual saving is a realistic upper range rather than a guarantee.
|Heating method
|Typical power cost
|Typical use
|Estimated daily spend
|Electric blanket
|2–4p per hour
|6 hours evening use
|12–24p
|Central heating
|Varies by tariff and property
|Multiple rooms heated
|About £4
Applying without stress
Step-by-step checklist
- Gather recent statements showing your account number and current direct debit.
- List income, priority bills, rent or mortgage, and any arrears for the budget check.
- Explain how cold affects your health or mobility, if that applies to you.
- Submit the online form and keep your phone and email handy for follow-up.
- Look out for a decision within roughly a week in Octopus’s case; times can vary.
Strong applications show clear financial pressure and, where relevant, a concrete health or mobility reason.
Extra help you might qualify for
Check whether you’re on your supplier’s Priority Services Register. That brings tailored communications and extra support during outages or meter issues. Local councils often hold small hardship grants in winter. Charities can provide rapid help with warm clothing or one-off payments. If you use medical equipment at home, flag this to your supplier; it can affect the support you receive.
Small changes also add up. A heated throw at 4p per hour for five hours a night across four months costs about £24. Central heating at £4 a day over the same period would land nearer £480. Layering, draft-proofing doors, and closing off unused rooms multiply the gains from targeted heat.
What to keep in mind before you apply
Stock is limited, and demand will rise as temperatures fall. Move early if you meet the criteria. If you can afford to buy a blanket yourself, doing so leaves free units for neighbours who cannot. Always register changes in your income or health with your supplier; it can unlock a wider range of support, from payment reviews to energy advice tailored to your home.
Act before the coldest snap. The cheapest warmth is the one you can switch on tonight, at pennies per hour.