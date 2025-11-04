Cold nights ahead? parents pick £35 M&S knitted throw: will it save you £100 this winter on bills

As temperatures dip and budgets stretch, one soft home accessory is sparking chatter in living rooms up and down Britain.
Shoppers across the country are reaching for a £35 knitted tassel throw from M&S, praising its warmth, weight and do‑it‑all usefulness. It is being slung over sofas to hide the odd jam smear, layered on beds for extra insulation, and whisked into the lounge for family film nights. The question many households now ask is simple: is this small purchase the nudge that keeps the heating off a little longer?
What shoppers are saying
Parents highlight three things straight away: the throw looks more expensive than its price, it feels satisfyingly substantial, and it works in more than one room. Several buyers admit they went back for a second colour, precisely because everyone in the house keeps pinching the first one.
At £35, the chunky knit and tasselled finish deliver a cosy-upgrade that punches above its price point.
Colours run from deep navy and forest green to warm neutrals and autumnal rust, so it fits both pared‑back and jewel‑tone schemes. The knit is on the chunkier side, which gives a tactile, cocooning feel on the sofa and adds texture to a tidy bedspread. For families, that texture also doubles as camouflage for the day‑to‑day scuffs of life with children.
Warmth that feels weightier
Owners often mention the throw feels heavier than expected. That extra heft helps it trap warmth around legs and shoulders when the evening cools. It is not a medical “weighted blanket”, but the drape is reassuring, especially when paired with a hot drink and a low‑lit room. Unlike skinny decorative throws that do little beyond styling, this one actually takes the edge off a draughty room.
How it fits into busy family life
The throw’s size matters. It’s ample enough to cover a single bed and will stretch across a small double at a pinch, so it migrates between rooms as needs change. Parents say it earns its keep during the week and at weekends, without fuss.
- Sofa shield: folds over the seat to protect from crumbs or pet hair.
- Bed layer: sits at the foot of a child’s bed for quick, extra warmth.
- Play mat stand‑in: rolled out for quiet reading or blocks on a cold floor, with supervision.
- Guest‑ready prop: tossed over an airbed to make a spare room feel thought‑through.
Large enough for a single bed and useful on a small double, it moves from lounge to bedroom without a rethink.
From sofa shield to bedroom layer
In the lounge, drape it corner‑to‑corner over a two‑seater to soften lines and hide wear. On a bed, fold it in thirds along the foot to frame the duvet and add a dense stripe of colour. If you prefer a layered look, pair a neutral beige or oat with richer tones like navy or rust; if your walls are already bold, a tonal match keeps the room calm.
Counting the cost: could a throw cut your heating use?
No home textile will rewrite a winter energy bill, but small thermal habits stack up. A good throw can delay switching the heating on at shoulder months and help you sit comfortably at a slightly lower thermostat setting in the evening.
Many households aim to sit at 19–20°C; feeling warm at 18–19°C with an extra layer can trim running hours.
As a rule of thumb used by energy advisers, nudging the thermostat down by 1°C can reduce heating energy use by roughly 5–10%, depending on your system and insulation. A thick throw won’t deliver those savings alone, yet it supports a lower‑heat routine without feeling like a sacrifice.
|Scenario
|Small change
|What you feel
|Why it helps
|Autumn evenings
|Delay heating by 1–2 hours
|Warm legs and shoulders under the knit
|Reduces boiler run‑time on mild nights
|Busy weekend mornings
|Thermostat at 18–19°C, add throw
|Comfort without turning up the dial
|Lower set‑point uses less energy
|Bedtime
|Layer throw over duvet
|Snug toes in cooler rooms
|Extra insulation keeps heat near the body
Sizing, styling and colour picks
Think across rooms before you choose a shade. Navy pairs neatly with grey sofas and pale oak; rust warms up cooler schemes and works with green upholstery; beige and stone blend into minimalist spaces and make smaller rooms feel calmer. If you own a patterned sofa, a solid throw can balance the look; if your furniture is plain, a deeper colour adds interest without visual noise.
Texture matters as much as colour. A chunky knit delivers shadow and depth on camera and in real life, so it tends to read “cosy” even in daylight. Tassels bring movement, which softens straight‑lined furniture and adds a lived‑in feel.
Care, safety and longevity
- Washing: use a cool, gentle cycle in a laundry bag to limit snagging. Avoid high heat.
- Drying: reshape and dry flat to protect the knit; hanging can stretch edges.
- Brushing: lift lint with a fabric comb rather than sticky rollers, which can fuzz fibres.
- Storage: fold, don’t hang. Keep away from rough zips and pet claws to prevent pulls.
- Safety: keep clear of open flames and heaters; tassels can tangle, so supervise babies and pets.
What to compare before you buy
Check the fibre blend on the label. Cotton offers breathability and easy care; acrylic brings warmth and quicker drying; blends aim for softness without weight. If your household runs hot, a cotton‑rich option may feel better year‑round. If you’re always chilly, a denser knit or acrylic‑heavy mix will trap more warmth.
Size decides versatility. A throw that covers the width of a single mattress gives you living‑room coverage and bedroom usefulness. If you want full bedspread styling on a double or king, you’ll need larger dimensions or a second throw layered crosswise.
Why it resonates this winter
Households are trying to make rooms work harder without splashing out on major updates. A well‑chosen textile shifts mood and comfort in minutes. This M&S option lands in that sweet spot: a familiar high‑street name, a price that feels sensible for a heavy knit, and colours that step neatly into existing schemes.
Warm, weighty, and £35: a small decision that makes cold‑weather evenings feel more liveable.
Extra ideas to get more from a single throw
- Layer two ways: fold lengthways for a tidy band on a bed; spread diagonally for maximum coverage on the sofa.
- Zone a space: use the throw to mark a reading corner with a floor cushion and a small lamp.
- Host‑ready kit: keep it with spare pillowcases so guests can customise warmth overnight.
- Quick refresh: rotate ends weekly so tassels wear evenly and the knit keeps its shape.
If you’re gifting one
Pick a neutral if you don’t know the recipient’s palette, or match their metal finishes: navy sits well with chrome and black accents; rust sings with brass and warm woods. Add a handwritten care card with washing guidance, and roll it with a ribbon instead of folding to keep those photo‑ready ridges out of the knit.
A note on value and timing
Under £40 for a chunky knitted throw is competitive on the high street, especially when the piece straddles sofa and bed duties. If you plan to buy more than one for different rooms, stagger colours to avoid a matchy‑matchy look and to help each room feel considered. Picking early in the season also safeguards against popular shades selling out when the first cold snap hits.