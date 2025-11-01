Cold nights are coming: 4 superfood soups you can batch for £1 a bowl in 20 minutes to save you cash

Chill creeps in, bills bite, and your freezer can quietly become a safety net, flavour bank and midweek stress cure.
Across the UK, home cooks are turning to big-batch soups that warm the hands, stabilise the budget and pack serious nutrition. Four bowls, built from seasonal superfoods, offer fast prep, minimal washing up and days of ready-to-heat comfort.
Why soups suit the season
- Warmth and satiety from high-fibre veg, beans and lean protein help curb snack cravings.
- One pot reduces energy use compared with multiple-pan cooking in busy households.
- Blending helps fussy eaters accept brassicas, roots and pulses without complaint.
- Frozen portions cut food waste and give future-you a hot meal in ten minutes.
- Seasonal produce is cheaper now, so each portion can land under £1 to £1.60.
Batch once at the weekend, eat 24 bowls across the next month, and keep your weekday evenings calm.
The batch plan at a glance
Figures are approximate, based on mid-range UK supermarket prices and standard 300–350ml portions.
|Soup
|Prep + cook
|Servings
|Cost per bowl
|Key nutrients
|Freezer life
|Pumpkin and ginger
|45 minutes
|8
|£0.80
|Fibre, vitamin A, potassium
|Up to 3 months
|Mushroom and chicken
|50 minutes
|6
|£1.60
|Protein, vitamin D, B vitamins
|Up to 3 months
|Broccoli and cheese
|35 minutes
|6
|£1.20
|Calcium, fibre, vitamin C
|Up to 2 months
|Beetroot with apple
|55 minutes
|6
|£0.90
|Dietary nitrate, folate, iron
|Up to 3 months
Pumpkin and ginger soup
What you need
- 1.2kg pumpkin or squash, deseeded and cubed (skin on if thin)
- 2 shallots, sliced
- Thumb of fresh ginger, finely grated
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 750ml vegetable stock
- 200ml light coconut milk
- 1 tsp mild chilli powder
- Lime, chives and mint to finish
Method in brief
- Roast the pumpkin at 200°C for 20 minutes to caramelise edges and concentrate sweetness.
- Soften shallots and ginger in oil for five minutes in a large pot.
- Add roasted pumpkin, stock, coconut milk and chilli, then simmer for 15 minutes.
- Blend smooth, loosen with hot water if thick, and sharpen with lime.
- Finish with chopped herbs and an extra swirl of coconut milk.
Roasting first lifts flavour, keeps the texture velvety and means less salt needed for balance.
Mushroom and chicken soup
Shorter days reduce sunlight intake, so mushrooms offer a timely boost. Expose them to a sunny window for 20 minutes before cooking to raise vitamin D levels.
What you need
- 500g chicken thighs, skinless and boneless
- 300g mixed mushrooms (e.g. chestnut, oyster), sliced
- 20g dried wild mushrooms, soaked
- 2 carrots and 2 shallots, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1.2 litres chicken stock
- 1 tsp rosemary leaves, chopped
- 1 tsp olive oil and a small knob of butter
Method in brief
- Sear chicken in a little oil until golden, then set aside.
- In the same pot, soften shallots, carrots and garlic for six minutes.
- Add stock, dried mushrooms with their strained soaking liquid and rosemary.
- Simmer for 20 minutes, add the chicken back, then cook for ten minutes more.
- In a separate pan, fry fresh mushrooms in butter for deep flavour and a little chew.
- Shred the chicken, ladle the broth into bowls and crown with the fried mushrooms.
Cook mushrooms separately to keep bite and build savoury depth without clouding the broth.
Broccoli and cheese soup
Cruciferous vegetables thrive in cold weather and bring fibre that keeps you fuller for longer. Gentle cooking preserves the bright green colour and vitamin C.
What you need
- 1 large head of broccoli, stalk trimmed and chopped, florets reserved
- 1 small potato, peeled and diced
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil and a small knob of butter
- 800ml vegetable stock
- 80–100g mature Cheddar or a mild blue cheese, grated
Method in brief
- Gently fry onion and potato in oil and butter for six minutes.
- Add chopped stalk and stock, simmer until the potato softens.
- Drop in florets for just three minutes to keep colour and texture.
- Blend until creamy, then stir in cheese off the heat to prevent splitting.
- Serve with wholemeal toast or seeded crackers for extra fibre.
Beetroot with apple soup
Beetroot’s dietary nitrate supports nitric oxide production, which influences blood flow and blood pressure. A sweet apple rounds the earthiness without added sugar.
What you need
- 600g raw beetroot, peeled and diced
- 1 eating apple, cored and chopped
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 litre vegetable stock
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- Yoghurt or a little feta to finish
Method in brief
- Soften onion in oil for five minutes, then add cumin until fragrant.
- Stir in beetroot and apple, pour over stock and simmer until tender, about 35 minutes.
- Blend smooth and season to taste, adding a splash of vinegar if you want extra tang.
- Finish with yoghurt or crumbled feta and black pepper.
Smart batching, storage and reheating
- Cool quickly: portion into shallow containers and cool to room temperature within 90 minutes.
- Label clearly: note soup name, date and number of portions to prevent mystery tubs.
- Freeze flat: use bags laid flat to save space and speed up thawing.
- Reheat safely: defrost overnight in the fridge or heat from frozen until steaming throughout.
- Hold back dairy: add cheese, yoghurt or coconut milk after reheating to keep a smooth texture.
Cool within 90 minutes, chill below 5°C and reheat until piping hot for consistent food safety.
Ways to tailor each pot to your needs
- Boost protein: swirl in Greek yoghurt, blitz in white beans, or add shredded roast chicken.
- Lower salt: roast veg for natural sweetness, then finish with lemon, herbs and spices for lift.
- Make it vegan: choose coconut milk for creaminess and nutritional yeast for cheesy notes.
- Add grains: cooked pearl barley, brown rice or small pasta turn a bowl into a full meal.
- Reduce waste: roast pumpkin seeds for a crunchy topping and include broccoli stalks for body.
A seven-day soup-friendly shopping list
- Vegetables: pumpkin or squash (1.2kg), broccoli (1 head), beetroot (600g), carrots, onions, shallots, garlic, apple
- Proteins and dairy: chicken thighs (500g), mature Cheddar or blue cheese (100g), yoghurt or feta
- Store-cupboard: olive oil, light coconut milk, dried mushrooms, cumin, chilli powder, rosemary, stock cubes
- Fresh extras: ginger, limes, mixed herbs such as chives and mint, mushrooms (300g)
- Sides: wholemeal bread, seeded crackers or cooked grains for stretching leftovers
Extra context for health-conscious cooks
Ginger contains compounds linked with reduced inflammation, which helps when coughs circulate at this time of year. Mushrooms bring B vitamins for energy metabolism, and a small exposure to sunlight nudges up vitamin D content before they hit the pan. Beetroot contributes nitrate that supports exercise performance in some people, which makes a bowl handy before an evening gym session.
Time-poor households can batch on a Sunday: two pots running side by side give 12–14 portions in under 90 minutes. Cost-sensitive readers can stick to own-brand stock, seasonal veg and chicken thighs instead of breasts to keep protein high and the bill low. If you need a no-blender option, mash pumpkin or beetroot with a potato masher for a rustic texture that still freezes well.