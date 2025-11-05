Cold nights, tight bills: 6 items, 30 minutes, £1.20 a bowl — will this golden squash soup hug you?

As the clocks change and jumpers multiply, kitchens light up with a small ritual that tastes like October at home.
Across Britain, many of us are weighing comfort against cost as evenings draw in. One simple pot on the hob can tilt that balance: a silky, amber soup built on red kuri squash — known in France as potimarron — that asks for little and gives plenty. It uses six cupboard–friendly items, one pan, and a modest half-hour.
Why this golden bowl matters now
Rising energy bills have turned mealtime into a strategic choice. This soup warms from the inside out without asking you to crank the radiator. It relies on a squash with edible skin, so prep stays quick and waste stays low. The result lands between comfort and thrift, with enough flavour to feel like a treat on a weeknight.
Six items, one pot, about 30 minutes. You get heat in your hands, steam on your face, and calm in the room.
Call it red kuri, onion squash, or potimarron. Its nutty sweetness loves gentle spice and blends into a cream-smooth texture. The skin softens as it cooks, so a knife and a spoon for the seeds will do.
The six-ingredient base
You can make a pot for four bowls with these basics. Optional enrichers lift it into dinner-party territory.
- 900 g to 1 kg red kuri squash (skin on, seeds removed, cubed)
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
- 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 litre vegetable stock, hot
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 level teaspoon mild curry powder, or more to taste
- Optional: 100 ml double cream or coconut milk for extra silkiness
Keep the skin on: it tenderises in the pan and boosts flavour, colour, and fibre without extra work.
From chopping board to bowl in 30 minutes
Prep in eight minutes
Halve the squash, scoop the seeds, and cut into even cubes. Slice the carrots. Dice the onion. Heat the oil over medium heat in a wide saucepan.
Sweat, spice, and simmer
Soften the onion until translucent and sweet. Tumble in squash and carrot. Dust with curry and stir for a minute to wake the spice. Pour in the hot stock. Season lightly. Cover and simmer at a gentle burble for about 20 minutes, until a knife slides into the vegetables without resistance.
Blend to velvet
Blend until completely smooth with a stick blender or jug blender. Fold in cream or coconut milk if you fancy a richer finish. Taste and adjust salt, pepper, or curry. Ladle immediately while the colour is at its brightest.
Choose your finish: spice, cream, crunch
Small touches add contrast and theatre at the table. Mix and match depending on mood.
- Heat and aroma: a pinch of ground cumin, a scrape of fresh ginger, or a flick of mild chilli
- Richness: a swirl of crème fraîche, a spoon of coconut cream, or a few parmesan shavings
- Texture: toasted pumpkin seeds, garlicky croutons, or crushed roast chestnuts
- Fresh lift: chives, parsley, or coriander scattered at the last second
- Fragrant finish: a few drops of hazelnut oil or a twist of black pepper
Money, energy and nutrition at a glance
Estimates for four servings based on typical UK retail prices and a hob simmer. Values vary by brand and portion size.
|Measure
|Approximate value
|Cost per bowl
|£0.80–£1.20 (with cream at the top end)
|Prep + cook time
|25–35 minutes
|Energy used
|~0.5 kWh simmering on a medium hob
|Calories per bowl
|170–240 kcal (higher with cream or cheese)
|Fibre per bowl
|4–6 g, thanks to the edible skin
|Vitamin A
|High, from beta-carotene-rich orange flesh
What to buy and how to pick it
Reach for a squash that feels heavy for its size. The skin should be firm and matt, with no soft spots. Store it whole in a cool place for a week or two. Keep carrots firm and unbent. Choose a fresh onion with tight, dry papery layers. A mild curry blend suits this recipe, as it brings warmth without overshadowing the squash.
Make-ahead, batch, and freeze
Cook the soup a day or two before you need it. Chill within an hour and refrigerate in a sealed container for up to three days. Reheat gently, stirring to restore the gloss. For the freezer, leave out dairy or coconut and add it only after reheating. Freeze in portions for up to three months, with labels for date and size.
Safe swaps and small cautions
- No red kuri at hand? Use butternut or crown prince and keep roughly the same weights.
- Blending hot liquid builds steam; vent the lid and cover the blender top with a clean towel.
- Watching salt matters if your stock is already seasoned. Taste before adding more.
- Dairy-free diets can lean on coconut milk or oat cream for similar body.
- Nut oils add aroma; skip them for nut allergies and use a neutral oil instead.
Serve it like you mean it
Bring the pot to the table if you can. The steam and colour do half the work. Pair with sourdough, a seeded loaf, or warm flatbreads rubbed with garlic. For a fuller plate, add a salad of bitter leaves and apple, or a tray of roasted mushrooms for chew and depth.
Turn leftovers into tomorrow’s meal
This soup plays well with others. Reduce it on the hob and stir through pasta with buttered breadcrumbs. Use it as a base for a gentle curry with chickpeas and spinach. Warm it and pour into a mug for a mid-afternoon lift. Each path keeps the cost steady while shifting the texture and purpose.
Why potimarron earns its place
Red kuri’s chestnut note gives it an edge over generic pumpkin. The skin becomes tender, so you save time and gain colour. The flesh delivers carotenoids that the body can turn into vitamin A. That translates into a bowl that feels nourishing without needing much fat or fuss.
If you want more heft
You can build in extra satiety without dulling the flavour. Add a handful of pre-cooked lentils before blending for protein. Slip in diced potato with the carrots for a thicker spoonful. Grate in a thumb of fresh ginger when you add the curry for more warmth on cold nights. Each tweak respects the core idea: simple steps, big comfort.