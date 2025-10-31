Cold nights, tight bills: are you one of 52,000 getting £60 blankets and £56m support this winter?

With colder nights creeping in and budgets stretched, many households are rethinking how to stay warm without burning cash.
Octopus Energy and OVO Energy have launched targeted winter schemes that swap whole‑home heating for people‑first warmth. The offers include free electric blankets and other low‑running‑cost gear for customers who struggle with bills or cold‑related health risks.
Who can apply and why it matters
Both suppliers are focusing on customers who find it hard to heat their homes safely and affordably. Priority sits with older people, those with mobility issues, and anyone whose medical conditions make low temperatures risky.
Priority groups: elderly residents, people with mobility restrictions, and customers clinically vulnerable to the cold.
The goal is simple: cut expensive whole‑home heating and keep people warm where they sit or sleep. Electric blankets cost roughly 2–4p an hour to run. That compares with around £4 a day to heat an entire home, according to supplier estimates. Internal research suggests winter bill reductions of 10–20% when households switch to targeted warmth.
Octopus Energy: 10,000 blankets, one per home
Octopus has set aside 10,000 electric blankets for households facing genuine financial hardship, with a strong emphasis on people with specific medical needs. Only one blanket is available per home to maximise reach.
Applications start with a Paylink budget. This tool assesses income and spending and helps Octopus decide the right support package, which may include a blanket. Human reviewers check applications alongside account health data, with decisions typically issued within seven days.
Octopus is urging customers who can afford the roughly £60 retail price to buy their own and leave free units for those in crisis.
- Set up your Paylink budget and complete the questions on income and outgoings.
- Explain the difficulties you face with energy bills and cold at home.
- Submit account details and contact information for review.
- Watch for a decision, usually within a week.
OVO Energy: £56 million winter support, heated throws and smart plugs
OVO has opened applications for an expanded winter support programme worth £56 million. The company is offering heated throws, intelligent plugs and home efficiency help, alongside other tailored measures. Since 2022, OVO says it has distributed £190 million of assistance, with 42,000 customers supported last year alone.
Customers can check eligibility using an account reference and postcode. Polling for OVO indicates 91% of people feel worried about winter energy costs, and 71% feel more anxious than last year. The package also includes help that can ease immediate pressures, such as temporary reductions to direct debit payments for those who qualify.
OVO’s latest fund is its largest customer support package to date, designed to reach those most at risk this winter.
How much could you save?
Running costs are tiny compared with central heating. A typical electric blanket on its highest setting uses pennies per hour. Many households pre‑warm on high for a few minutes, then switch to a medium setting to maintain comfort.
Used four hours a night for 120 winter evenings, a heated throw can cost under £15 in electricity.
Consider this worked example. You use a blanket at an average 3p an hour for four hours each evening. Across 120 nights, that’s 3p × 4 × 120 = 1,440p, or £14.40. Over the same period, daily whole‑home heating at £4 a day would total £480. You may not switch the boiler off entirely, but turning it down and relying on a blanket for most of the evening can chop hundreds off seasonal costs. That aligns with supplier estimates of up to £300 a year saved when people shift to targeted heating.
What to buy and when to use it
Blankets work best over the body rather than under a sheet. Place the connector near your feet while keeping it accessible and clear of obstructions. Pre‑warm on high, then drop to medium for steady heat. Avoid folding the blanket, which can damage internal wires and create hotspots. Parents should supervise children, and everyone should follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions.
|Device
|Typical power
|Estimated running cost
|Best use
|Electric blanket
|50–120W
|2–4p per hour
|Keeping warm in bed or on the sofa
|Heated throw
|100–150W
|3–5p per hour
|Evening warmth in living spaces
|Oil‑filled radiator
|1–2kW
|25–60p per hour
|Local room heating for short periods
|Fan heater
|2kW
|60p+ per hour
|Quick bursts of spot heat
|Gas central heating
|Whole‑home
|About £3–£5 per day
|Heating several rooms at once
Safety and smart‑use checklist
- Inspect the cable and connector before each use; stop using if you see damage.
- Keep the connector accessible and away from pressure points.
- Do not fold or crease the blanket; store it flat or lightly rolled.
- Pre‑heat on high for a few minutes, then drop to medium for comfort.
- Supervise children and never leave vulnerable adults unattended with heated products.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and recommended timers.
If you don’t qualify or prefer to act now
If you can afford it, buying your own blanket for around £60 frees up support for others. Look for British safety markings and automatic shut‑off. A smart plug can add timed control and help you track usage. For warmth on the sofa, a heated throw is often the most practical choice; in bed, a well‑fitted over‑blanket keeps heat close to the body.
You can combine targeted heating with low‑cost efficiency tweaks. Draught‑proof doors, seal gaps around floorboards, and close curtains before dusk. Shut off rooms you don’t use in the evening. A lower boiler flow temperature can still keep radiators comfortable while saving gas. Small steps add up when you rely on body‑level heat instead of blasting the whole house.
Other help you might access
Some households also receive separate government support, such as the Winter Fuel Payment for eligible pension‑age residents or the Warm Home Discount for certain low‑income or medically vulnerable customers. When combined with targeted electric heating, these payments can stabilise budgets through the coldest weeks.
If anxiety about bills is rising, keep records of income and outgoings and contact your supplier early. Energy firms can assess what you can reasonably pay, adjust direct debits temporarily, and point you towards grants, advice and practical kit that cuts costs without sacrificing comfort.