Cost-of-living pudding you can whip in 18 minutes: 3 eggs, 500 ml milk and 38p a portion today

As nights draw in, a retro French pudding quietly returns to British kitchens, promising warmth, thrift and a touch of theatre.
Across the country, home cooks want comfort without a long shop or a long wait. That is where île flottante, the “floating island” of poached meringue on vanilla custard, steps in. It uses cupboard staples, asks for one saucepan and a whisk, and delivers a soft, billowy finish fit for a dinner party. It also dodges the oven, which matters when energy bills bite.
Why this retro pudding is back in your kitchen
People value recipes that cut cost, time and faff. This one does all three. You poach sweetened egg whites briefly in barely simmering water, then pour warm vanilla custard beneath. The contrast charms adults and children. The method suits beginners. It scales up for guests. It works with budget milk and simple flavourings.
From hob to table in about 18 minutes, using 3 eggs, 500 ml whole milk and roughly 70 g caster sugar.
The texture sells it. The meringue should feel light yet springy. The custard should coat the spoon. A drizzle of caramel brings gloss. A pinch of salt sharpens the sweetness. Small details lift a humble bowl into something memorable.
The 18-minute method
Ingredients
- 3 medium eggs, separated
- 500 ml whole milk
- 70 g caster sugar
- 1 vanilla pod, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, or 1 sachet vanilla sugar
- Pinch of fine salt
- Caramel sauce to serve (optional)
Steps at a glance
- Warm 500 ml milk with vanilla until steaming, then keep on the lowest heat.
- Whisk 3 egg whites with a pinch of salt to soft peaks. Rain in 35 g sugar. Whisk to firm, glossy peaks.
- Scoop large quenelles with two spoons. Poach in barely simmering water, 45–60 seconds per side.
- Whisk 3 yolks with 35 g sugar until pale. Temper with hot milk, then return to the pan.
- Stir on low heat with a spatula until the custard lightly coats the back of a spoon.
- Strain into bowls, float the meringues on top, finish with caramel or a pinch of cocoa.
Poach meringues gently: small bubbles, not a boil. Aim for 45–60 seconds per side to keep them cloud-soft.
Temperature, texture and timing
Good meringue starts with room‑temperature eggs. The whites whip faster and hold more air. Salt helps the proteins start to structure. Sugar stabilises the foam. Add it once the whisk leaves light trails. Stop at firm peaks that curl slightly on the end of the whisk.
Keep the poaching water just under a simmer. Big bubbles will rough up the surface and squeeze out moisture. Turn each quenelle carefully with a slotted spoon. Set the cooked meringues on kitchen paper for a few seconds to shed excess water.
For the custard, low heat wins. Stir in slow figure‑eights, scraping the base, until it thickens to a light nappe. If you own a thermometer, aim for 82–84°C. Strain through a fine sieve for a satin finish. Serve warm for a soothing bowl, or chill for a set, cool scoop.
Presentation and extras
Pile the meringue high. Contrast it with a shallow pool of golden custard. A spoon of caramel adds shine. Citrus zest brightens the dish. Toasted flaked almonds bring crunch. Praline, pistachio or hazelnut crumbs give fragrance. A pinch of flaky salt adds snap and depth. A dusting of cocoa or espresso powder shifts the flavour toward tiramisu territory.
Costs and nutrition at a glance
|Item
|Amount
|Estimated cost
|Notes
|Eggs
|3
|£0.60
|Based on £2.40 per dozen
|Whole milk
|500 ml
|£0.50
|Based on £1.00 per litre
|Caster sugar
|70 g
|£0.06
|Based on £0.85 per kg
|Vanilla
|1 tsp extract
|£0.20
|Pod costs more; vanilla sugar costs less
|Caramel
|1–2 tsp
|£0.15
|Homemade or bottled
|Total
|Serves 4
|~£1.51
|Approx. 38p per portion
Figures are indicative and vary by retailer and brand. The recipe offers protein from eggs and calcium from milk. A small portion of sugar sweetens both elements without excess. You can trim sugar slightly if you prefer a less sweet bowl.
Make-ahead, storage and safety
You can cook the custard up to a day ahead and chill it covered. It will thicken in the fridge. Loosen with a splash of cold milk if needed. Poached meringues keep for 4–6 hours in the fridge under cling film. Add caramel at the table for best gloss.
Use pasteurised eggs if you serve pregnant guests, older relatives or anyone with a weakened immune system. The yolks cook in the custard, but pasteurised options reduce risk further. Keep meringues cold once cooked. Do not leave the dish at room temperature for long periods.
Variations that respect your budget
Fruit and spice swaps
- Orange zest and cardamom seeds lift the vanilla without extra cost.
- Stew apples with a spoon of sugar and a pinch of cinnamon, then spoon under the custard.
- Use instant coffee granules in the custard for a mocha twist.
Crunch and finish
- Toast flaked almonds or oats in a dry pan for a fragrant topping.
- Make a quick caramel by melting 30 g sugar with a teaspoon of water until amber, then drizzle.
- Swap caramel for a spoon of jam syrup from a jar of berries to reduce waste.
Why this fits the weeknight brief
The method uses one pan, one bowl and a whisk. Washing up stays light. The hob runs on low heat for most of the time. No oven preheat saves energy. Ingredients sit in many kitchens already. The flavour feels classic and calm. The look feels celebratory enough for guests.
Troubleshooting in real time
- Meringue weeping syrup: add sugar more slowly next time and whisk to glossy peaks.
- Flat meringues: water ran too hot. Reduce the simmer and shorten the poach by 10–15 seconds.
- Custard grainy: heat crept too high. Strain immediately, then whisk in a tablespoon of cold milk to rescue texture.
- Cream too thin: keep stirring on low heat for another minute. Look for a slow ribbon off the spoon.
Smart swaps and sustainability
Skimmed milk will set a thinner custard. Evaporated milk gives body if you only have semi‑skimmed. Vanilla extract or vanilla sugar keeps costs down when pods feel steep. Save yolk‑only custard leftovers in the fridge and fold into porridge the next morning for a silky bowl. Use leftover egg whites from other recipes to make extra meringues and freeze them once poached for up to one month.
If you batch for a crowd, serve in a jug with a tray of meringue clouds and a bowl of toppings. Guests help themselves. Portions stay tidy. Waste stays low. The dish adapts to seasons too: warm in winter, chilled in summer, with fruit when prices look kind.