DWP list of 48 conditions for Attendance Allowance: could you claim up to £110 a week today?

A quiet rule change and a long list of illnesses could mean extra cash at your age if you look.
New DWP figures suggest many older people may qualify for tax‑free support without realising it. The benefit helps with daily living and safety needs, not mobility, and can pay a significant sum over the year.
What Attendance Allowance is and who can get it
Attendance Allowance supports people over State Pension age who need help with personal care or supervision because of a long‑term condition. You do not need to have a carer, and you do not need to be receiving help already. The test focuses on the help you need across the day or during the night.
Attendance Allowance is tax‑free and not means‑tested. Savings and income do not reduce the award.
Nearly 1.7 million people received Attendance Allowance at the end of August 2024, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Many claim for conditions such as arthritis, heart disease and dementia, but you can apply for a wide range of physical or mental health problems.
The benefit does not include a mobility component. It is designed for care and safety needs only.
How much you could receive in 2025/26
The rate depends on the level of help you need. Awards are typically paid every four weeks.
|Rate
|Weekly amount
|Every 4 weeks
|Approximate yearly total
|Lower rate
|£73.90
|£295.60
|About £3,842.80
|Higher rate
|£110.40
|£441.60
|About £5,740.80
You can spend the money as you choose: taxi fares to appointments, help with bills, or paying for a cleaner or gardener.
The 48 health categories the DWP tracks
The DWP records awards against broad health categories. This list is not a checklist and you do not need one of these labels to qualify. It simply shows where claims are most common. Percentages reflect the share of people claiming for issues linked to each category.
Eligibility depends on the help or supervision you need, not on a diagnosis alone.
|Condition category
|Share of claims
|Hearing disorders
|42%
|Diseases of the muscles, bones or joints
|40%
|Trauma to limbs
|36%
|Multiple sclerosis
|52%
|Learning difficulties
|48%
|Respiratory disorders and diseases
|33%
|AIDS
|47%
|Inflammatory bowel disease
|42%
|Haemodialysis
|22%
|Behavioural disorder
|28%
|Malignant disease (cancer)
|35%
|Psychosis
|44%
|Viral disease (unspecified)
|13%
|Heart disease
|50%
|Frailty
|100%
|Bowel and stomach diseases
|37%
|Spondylosis
|48%
|Asthma
|47%
|Psychoneurosis
|38%
|Cerebrovascular disease
|42%
|Skin disease
|37%
|Haemophilia
|39%
|Arthritis
|47%
|Tuberculosis
|53%
|Chronic pain syndromes
|39%
|Major trauma (not paraplegia)
|45%
|Dementia
|20%
|Epilepsy
|44%
|Cystic fibrosis
|27%
|Multi‑system disorders
|41%
|Renal disorders
|26%
|Blood disorders
|39%
|Peripheral vascular disease
|41%
|Motor neurone disease
|32%
|Neurological diseases
|50%
|Metabolic disease
|38%
|Other cognitive disorders
|22%
|Diabetes mellitus
|39%
|Back pain (other/unspecified)
|43%
|Multiple allergy syndrome
|44%
|Traumatic paraplegia
|54%
|Hyperkinetic syndrome
|27%
|Alcohol or drug dependence
|37%
|Bacterial disease (unspecified)
|43%
|Visual disorders and diseases
|41%
|Personality disorder
|48%
|Coronavirus (COVID‑19)
|1%
|Parkinson’s
|30%
Examples of help that can qualify
The DWP looks at the practical help you need. This includes tasks that take you a long time, cause pain, or require supervision to stay safe.
- Getting in or out of bed and moving around at home
- Bathing or showering, washing, and drying
- Dressing and undressing, including fastenings and footwear
- Preparing food, eating and drinking, and managing medication
- Using the toilet and continence care
- Supervision to prevent falls, confusion, or risk during the night
- Help with communication if you are deaf or have sight loss
How to claim
You apply using a detailed Attendance Allowance form. Many people find it easier with guidance from a local advice agency, but you can complete it yourself. When you fill it in, describe a typical bad day, explain how long tasks take, and note the risks without downplaying your needs. The form can be requested by post or phone from the DWP, and guidance is available on GOV.UK.
Fast‑track rules for terminal illness
Special rules apply if a clinician believes your illness could be terminal. In these cases, the DWP can fast‑track the claim and pay the higher rate without the usual assessment process. Speak to your GP, consultant or a specialist nurse about the evidence they can provide.
What it can unlock for your household
Attendance Allowance can increase your entitlement to other help. It may boost Pension Credit calculations, lead to a higher rate of Housing Benefit for renters, or reduce your Council Tax through local schemes. If you live alone and receive Attendance Allowance, you might also qualify for the Severe Disability Addition in means‑tested benefits, subject to the usual rules.
Someone who cares for you for 35 hours a week can claim Carer’s Allowance, provided they meet income and study rules. That payment can sit alongside your Attendance Allowance, though it may affect means‑tested benefits in the household, so check the figures before a carer claims.
Quick check: do you fit the criteria?
- You are over State Pension age
- You have a disability or illness that means you need help or supervision during the day or at night
- Your difficulties have lasted, or are expected to last, at least six months (unless claiming under special rules)
- You do not already receive the daily living component of PIP or the care component of DLA
A simple example to gauge what you might get
Imagine you need prompting and help to wash, dress and manage medication each morning, and supervision at night due to falls risk. You are likely to score for day and night needs, pointing towards the higher rate of £110.40 per week. If your needs are during the day only, the lower rate of £73.90 may apply. Keep a two‑week diary to record how long tasks take, what help you needed, and any risks or incidents. This evidence can strengthen your claim.
Common pitfalls and tips
- Do not focus on good days. Explain frequency of bad days and how they affect your safety and independence.
- List all aids you use. If you lean on furniture, a window ledge or a frame, say so and explain why.
- Describe symptoms, not the diagnosis alone: pain, breathlessness, fatigue, confusion, dizziness, and how they limit you.
- Include night‑time problems such as toileting, pain relief, falls, wandering or supervision needs.
- Send recent medical letters if you have them, but you can claim without a formal diagnosis.
Think about what you struggle with on your worst days. If you need help or supervision, you can claim — even if no‑one currently provides that help.