DWP winter fuel cash: are you one of 5 groups missing £100–£300 as nine million people paid?

As temperatures dip, fresh guidance on seasonal help is stirring anxiety, with letters due and some households braced for surprises.
The Department for Work and Pensions has clarified who will get the winter fuel payment this year and, crucially, who will not. After a June policy reversal, around nine million pensioners in England and Wales are set to receive between £100 and £300, but five specific groups will be ruled out.
Who will miss out this year
The winter fuel payment is designed to help older people with heating costs during the coldest months. Eligibility in England and Wales hinges on age, residence and what applied during a key week in September. The DWP has confirmed five circumstances in which people will not qualify.
The five groups confirmed as ineligible
- You earn over £35,000 in the 2025/26 tax year, triggering a clawback of the payment via the tax system.
- You were an NHS inpatient receiving free treatment for the entire week of 15–21 September 2025.
- You were in prison for the entire week of 15–21 September 2025.
- You live in a care home, have been there for the full year from 23 June 2025 or earlier, and you receive certain means‑tested benefits.
- You need permission to enter the UK and your immigration conditions say you cannot access public funds.
Snapshot week: your situation during 15–21 September 2025 is used to decide whether you’re paid or excluded.
To be in the frame at all, you usually must live in England or Wales and have been born before 22 September 1959. Most eligible people will be paid automatically, without filling in a form.
Why the rules matter now
Ministers reinstated the scheme on 11 June after earlier uncertainty. That decision means millions of pensioners will again see support of £100 to £300 arrive before the worst of winter. Even so, the department has tightened the message on who is counted out, with income levels, living arrangements and the September reference week determining the outcome.
Letters are due in October and November telling you how much you’ll receive. Most payments land in November or December.
How higher earners will have the payment clawed back
If your taxable income for 2025/26 exceeds £35,000, the DWP says the winter fuel payment will be reclaimed through the tax system the following year. For many employees, this happens automatically via PAYE when HMRC adjusts the tax code. Self‑employed people and others who complete self assessment will have the amount recovered through their return.
You can opt out rather than receive the money and have it recouped later. That avoids a surprise change to your tax code.
If your income tops £35,000, expect HMRC to recover the winter fuel payment through PAYE or self assessment in 2026/27.
Example: a pensioner in work receiving £200 may find their tax code adjusted so that extra tax is collected across the year to recover that £200. A self‑employed pensioner would settle the amount through their tax return rather than through a payslip.
Care homes and means‑tested benefits: the tricky edge cases
Some residents in care homes will qualify, but a strict combination of factors removes entitlement. If both apply, no payment is made:
- You’ve lived in a care home for the full year from 23 June 2025 or earlier.
- You receive a means‑tested benefit such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income‑based Jobseeker’s Allowance or income‑related Employment and Support Allowance.
Where only one of those conditions applies, eligibility may still stand. Couples in care settings can also see different outcomes if one partner is on a qualifying benefit and the other is not.
Key checks at a glance
|Checkpoint
|What it means
|Birth date
|Born before 22 September 1959 to be within the age group this winter
|Reference week
|Your status during 15–21 September 2025 drives the decision
|Income threshold
|Over £35,000 in 2025/26 leads to a tax‑code clawback or recovery via self assessment
|Hospital or prison
|In hospital or prison for that full week means no payment
|Care home and benefits
|Full‑year residence since 23 June 2025 plus listed benefits removes eligibility
Scotland and northern ireland
Pensioners in Northern Ireland fall under the Executive’s scheme, using the same rules as England and Wales. In Scotland, the winter fuel payment is not used; people of pension age may instead receive the pension age winter heating payment, which serves a similar purpose but is administered differently.
What the letters mean for you
Most eligible people will receive a letter in October or November confirming the amount due. The letter is your record; keep it safe. The figure usually depends on your age and household circumstances, which can affect whether a higher or lower rate applies within the £100 to £300 band.
Keep your letter. It sets out the amount due and how you’ll be paid, and helps if you need to query anything.
Protecting yourself against scams
Fraudsters often mimic government messages around payment times. The DWP will not ask for bank details by text or social media. Fees are never charged to apply. If an email or message pressures you to act quickly or share passwords, treat it as suspicious and contact the official helpline using a trusted number.
If you think a decision is wrong
Check the details in your letter against your situation during 15–21 September 2025. Gather evidence such as discharge notes if you were not in hospital for the full week, or documentation showing when you moved into a care setting. Contact the helpline to request a review if something does not match your circumstances. Keep notes of dates, names and what was said.
Practical examples to help you gauge your position
- Still working past state pension age on £36,000 salary: you may receive the payment now but see it recovered through your tax code next year.
- Short hospital stay that did not cover the whole reference week: you remain potentially eligible, as only a full‑week inpatient stay rules you out.
- Care home resident since July 2025 without means‑tested benefits: you could still qualify, as the full‑year condition is not met and the benefit test does not apply.
- On Pension Credit and in a care home continuously since May 2024: you are likely excluded because both the full‑year and benefit conditions apply.
Planning ahead for bills and budgets
Build the winter fuel payment into your budget only once your letter confirms the amount. If you expect a clawback due to income, consider opting out to avoid a later adjustment. Fixed‑rate energy tariffs, direct‑debit smoothing and priority services registration can help manage cash flow and keep you safer during cold snaps.
Who to consider in your household
Households with more than one person of qualifying age can see different rates depending on whether both, one or neither receive certain benefits. If a partner moved in or out between June and September, that change may affect the total payable. Check that the letter reflects your household make‑up on the September reference week.