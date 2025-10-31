Eight Dobbies stores to shut in 2025: is your local on the list and what about £50 gift cards?

Customers face fresh uncertainty as Britain’s biggest garden retailer shakes up operations, leaving shoppers asking what it means for spring plans.
Dobbies has confirmed a restructuring that sees eight garden centres close in 2025. The move reshapes the company’s estate while leaving the majority of locations open. Shoppers, staff and local suppliers now want clarity on timings, gift cards, orders and warranties.
What Dobbies has confirmed
The company says eight centres are closing as part of a strategic refocus. The plan aims to consolidate operations around stronger sites, improve profitability and channel investment where footfall and sales remain robust. Store teams are being consulted, and affected customers are being directed to alternative locations and the retailer’s online store.
While this is a national decision, impacts will be very local. Some communities will lose a popular destination for weekend family trips, coffee meet-ups and seasonal shopping. Others may see nearby stores absorb demand, leading to busier cafés and queues during peak gardening months.
Why now: costs, footfall and the post-pandemic reset
Garden centres enjoyed a boom when households invested in gardens during lockdowns. That burst has faded. Discretionary spending has tightened. Energy remains costly, which matters for heated greenhouses and restaurants. Business rates and labour costs continue to climb. Many retailers have responded by streamlining their estates and investing in higher-performing sites rather than carrying marginal ones.
Dobbies, one of the largest names in the sector, is following that script. The company is aligning space with demand and simplifying logistics. Bigger, destination-style centres with strong cafés, food halls and concessions tend to be more resilient. Smaller or older sites often face higher maintenance needs and lower basket sizes.
What it means for shoppers
For most customers, nearby stores remain open. For those whose local is closing, the practical questions start immediately: gift cards, click-and-collect, furniture pre-orders, and plant guarantees.
If your store is on the closure list, act quickly: use gift cards, confirm deliveries and keep receipts for warranties and returns.
- Gift cards: spend them promptly at open stores or online, if accepted online. Keep the card number and receipts.
- Orders and deliveries: contact customer services to confirm delivery dates or request alternatives.
- Returns: ask where returns will be accepted after the last trading day.
- Plant guarantees: save proof of purchase and follow care guidance to protect any extended guarantees.
- Loyalty points: check your account and redeem points before expiry.
Online orders, deliveries and furniture
Large items such as sheds, BBQs and garden furniture may arrive from a central warehouse or a partner. If your store is closing, delivery can still go ahead if stock sits elsewhere. If it was a store-only line, ask for an equivalent product or a refund. For any delay, keep written confirmation of revised dates and any agreed substitutions.
If a refund is needed and you paid by credit card, Section 75 protection may apply for purchases between £100 and £30,000. Debit cards offer chargeback in some cases. Keep emails, order confirmations and photos of any faults to speed up outcomes.
Where are the closures?
The company has confirmed eight closures for 2025. Store-specific details and dates are being communicated locally. Customers can check in-store notices and company updates for the final trading day and the nearest alternative branch.
Final trading days vary by site. Check local notices for last day of café service, delivery cut-offs and returns windows.
|Stage
|What shoppers should do
|Announcement made
|Verify your store’s status and note the last trading day.
|Two–four weeks to go
|Use gift cards and loyalty points; confirm pending deliveries.
|Final week
|Return unwanted items, collect click-and-collect orders, save receipts.
|After closure
|Direct queries to the nearest open store or customer services.
Jobs, communities and local suppliers
Restructuring always raises questions for staff. Consultations typically consider redeployment to nearby stores, voluntary moves and redundancy packages aligned with UK law and service length. Local cafés and craft suppliers that rely on garden centre footfall may feel the pinch. Some sites could attract new tenants, such as discount retailers or leisure operators, which may restore jobs later.
Communities sometimes organise to save amenities. Parish councils and local investors have, in other cases, backed smaller farm shop conversions or independent garden outlets on former retail sites. Not every location supports that model, yet it can work where demand and parking match up.
Prices, promotions and clearance
Closing stores often run clearance events. Bargains appear on seasonal décor, planters and furniture. Check for missing parts, cosmetic damage and shortened warranties on marked-down items. For plants, inspect roots, foliage and moisture. Water stress can be corrected, but pests and disease are harder to fix. Ask for a care sheet to support any guarantee.
How this fits a wider shake-up
British garden retail continues to evolve. Larger centres lean into cafés, soft play, food halls and homeware to lift basket sizes and smooth seasonal swings. Online ranges now include bulky items and subscription services for compost or feeds. Partnerships with food and drink brands draw weekday traffic. Consolidation is common, with stronger sites winning investment in car parks, indoor seating and energy-efficient glass.
These closures suggest Dobbies wants a leaner core with better margins. That approach mirrors moves across high street retail and DIY. Customers still value in-person plant advice and café stops. The challenge lies in keeping that experience while trimming costs and estate size.
Practical tips if your store is affected
- Scan or photograph all receipts, especially for furniture, BBQs and machinery.
- Register appliances and power tools with manufacturers to lock in warranties.
- If you hold more than one gift card, consolidate balances and use them early.
- Book deliveries to a date when you can inspect items on arrival.
- If you need to travel farther, combine visits with seasonal events to maximise time and fuel.
Extra help for gardeners this spring
Switching store can disrupt routine, but your planting calendar does not need to slip. Many centres publish weekly arrivals for seed potatoes, bare-root roses and summer bulbs. Independent nurseries often hold rare cultivars and offer honest advice about local soil and microclimates. Community gardening groups share cuttings, tools and compost tips, which can trim costs while improving results.
Worried about guarantees? Keep labels, note planting dates and follow the care guidance on watering and feed. If a plant fails despite reasonable care, the Consumer Rights Act supports remedies when a product was not as described or of satisfactory quality. Photos and notes help resolve claims quickly.