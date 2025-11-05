Eight rings, 30 minutes, £5.60 to make: will this pineapple upside-down cake warm your rainy week?

Short days call for small comforts, and kitchens hum again with low-cost bakes that cut through grey afternoons for families.
The old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake slips back into the spotlight with caramel gloss, soft crumb and a hit of sunny fruit. You get a cosy bake, a low risk of waste, and a result that looks far fancier than the effort involved.
Why this golden bake is back on British tables
Shoppers want value, speed and a bit of cheer. Tinned fruit still undercuts fresh produce, and a single cake can carry you through two tea times. The pineapple rings bake into a buttery sponge while a quick caramel paints everything amber. Serve warm and you have steam, syrup and smiles in under an hour.
Eight rings, three eggs and a no-stir caramel. Bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes. Slice into eight, for under £6.
The three-part formula
It rests on a trio. First, a light batter that stays tender thanks to eggs and a touch of fruit syrup. Second, pineapple rings that hold shape yet turn juicy. Third, a pan caramel you pour and leave. Each element works hard; together they give contrast and shine.
What you need and what you can swap
- 1 tin pineapple rings in syrup (7–8 slices), or 1 small fresh pineapple cut into 8 rings
- 150 g caster sugar
- 80 g unsalted butter, plus a little for the tin
- 3 medium eggs
- 150 g plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 sachet vanilla sugar, or 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 100 ml pineapple syrup (from the tin)
- Pinch of fine salt
Swap ideas: use light brown sugar for a deeper caramel note, add 1 tsp ground cinnamon or ½ tsp ground ginger for warmth, or sprinkle 2 tbsp desiccated coconut over the fruit. A few glacé cherries in ring centres give a retro look and a sharp pop of sweetness.
Budget snapshot
|Item
|Amount
|Low street price
|Typical range
|Tinned pineapple
|1 × 435 g
|£1.10
|£1.10–£1.60
|Butter
|80 g
|£0.60
|£0.60–£0.85
|Sugar
|150 g
|£0.18
|£0.18–£0.30
|Eggs
|3
|£0.75
|£0.75–£1.05
|Flour + raising + vanilla
|per batch
|£0.32
|£0.32–£0.55
|Energy (gas or electric)
|35 min at 180°C
|£0.35
|£0.35–£0.50
|Total
|8 slices
|£3.30
|£3.30–£5.60
Supply prices move, so the top end can nudge £5.60. Even then, you land near 70p per slice.
Step-by-step in 35 minutes flat
- Heat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan). Butter a 22 cm round tin with a solid base.
- Make a dry caramel: tip 120 g of the sugar into a small pan. Melt over medium heat. Do not stir. Swirl only when the edges liquefy and colour. Aim for deep amber.
- Off the heat, whisk in 40 g butter and a pinch of salt. Pour into the tin. Lay the pineapple rings on top. Add cherries if using.
- Whisk eggs with the remaining 30 g sugar and vanilla until pale. Stir in 40 g melted butter and 100 ml pineapple syrup.
- Fold in flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Stop as soon as the batter turns smooth.
- Pour over the fruit. Bake for 30–35 minutes until the centre springs back and a skewer shows only moist crumbs.
- Rest the tin for 3 minutes, then invert onto a plate while hot so the caramel runs over the fruit.
Temperature and timing
Fan ovens run hotter. If the top browns too fast after 20 minutes, tent with foil. If the centre lags, drop the heat by 10°C and add 3–5 minutes. The caramel should bubble at the edges when done; the sponge should feel light and elastic under a fingertip.
Fix-it guide
- Sticking: grease the tin well and line the base with a circle of baking paper. Invert while hot, not warm.
- Soggy base: drain rings for 5 minutes and pat dry. Keep syrup to 100 ml in the batter.
- Pale caramel: cook the sugar to a deep amber before adding butter. Light caramel tastes flat.
- Dry sponge: weigh flour carefully, and fold only until combined. Extra mixing knocks out air.
Serve it your way
Warm slices pair with custard, a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of lightly whipped cream. Cold slices taste richer the next day as the syrup soaks in. A sprinkle of toasted coconut or chopped hazelnuts adds texture. Fresh mint lifts aroma and colour on the plate.
Make-ahead, freezing and leftovers
Keep the cake under a dome at room temperature for up to three days. The caramel continues to seep into the crumb and softens the edges. For longer, freeze individual slices wrapped well. Reheat from frozen at 160°C for 8–10 minutes to revive the shine.
Leftovers work in lunchboxes. Cube them for a trifle with custard and a spoon of Greek yoghurt, or pan-fry pieces in a little butter until crisp for a quick pudding with sliced banana.
Nutrition and swaps
A typical slice from eight portions lands around 320–360 kcal, with roughly 28–32 g sugar and 12–15 g fat. You can trim sugar by 20 g in the batter without losing moisture, or switch half the butter for 40 g rapeseed oil for a softer crumb and a mild flavour. Gluten-free self-raising flour works well; add 1 tbsp ground almonds for body. For dairy-free, use a plant butter with at least 75% fat and skip the cream accompaniments.
Key ratios that never fail: 150 g flour, 150 g sugar total, 80 g butter, 3 eggs, 100 ml pineapple syrup.
Smart details that lift the result
On caramel safety
Hot sugar burns fast. Use a pan with a long handle, keep children at a distance, and wear oven gloves when swirling. If crystals appear, brush the sides with a wet pastry brush rather than stirring. Pour the caramel straight into the prepared tin and move quickly.
Choosing the fruit
Tinned rings give consistent thickness and a clean shape. Fresh pineapple adds acidity and perfume but needs trimming and even slicing. If you go fresh, choose a fruit that smells sweet at the base and yields slightly to a press. Avoid fruit that feels spongy or leaks.
Make it seasonal
For a festive twist, add 1 tbsp dark rum or ½ tsp mixed spice to the batter. For Bonfire Night, swap half the pineapple for pear slices and drizzle with a spoon of treacle before baking. In spring, use blood orange wheels and a dash of cardamom for the same upside-down method.
Extra help for tight schedules and small budgets
Batch the dry mix on a Sunday: bag flour, baking powder, sugar and salt together. Label and store for up to a month. On the day, you only add eggs, butter and syrup. A 20 cm tin yields a taller cake; the 22 cm tin bakes flatter and slices neatly for lunchboxes.
If you cook with an air fryer, pour the caramel and batter into a 20 cm metal tin that fits your basket. Bake at 160°C for about 22–26 minutes. This trims energy use and keeps the kitchen cool. Test early; small ovens brown faster around the rim.