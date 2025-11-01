England fans, will your local stay open till 1am? new two-hour pub rule for 11pm and 2am kick-offs

Late-night football, warm summer nights and packed locals return to the agenda as officials map how millions of fans will watch together.
Ministers are preparing a two-hour relaxation of pub closing times across England for selected matchdays during next summer’s World Cup, as kick-offs drift towards 11pm and even 2am UK time to avoid extreme heat in North America.
What is changing
The government plans to declare the World Cup an “occasion of exceptional national significance”. That move unlocks a national order under the Licensing Act 2003. It would let pubs in England trade two hours later than their permitted hours, up to 1am, on named dates. Venues would not need to apply for individual Temporary Event Notices (TENs) on those dates.
Two extra hours, up to 1am, on selected nights — a blanket extension so fans and landlords avoid red tape.
The order would likely focus on nights when England play late, and major knockout fixtures drawing large audiences. Police and local authorities would still retain powers to manage problem premises that breach licensing objectives.
Why the kick-off times are shifting
Fifa scheduling is expected to prioritise player safety and spectator comfort in North American heat. That means more evening local kick-offs. Because the UK is five to eight hours ahead, a 6pm game in New York lands at 11pm here, while an 8pm start in Los Angeles hits 4am in Britain.
Broadcast negotiators and tournament organisers are still ironing out exact windows. The direction of travel is clear: fewer afternoon scorchers stateside and more late-night viewing in Europe.
Some England fixtures could start at 11pm UK time. A minority may fall as late as 2am if heat rises in western host cities.
What the two-hour rule actually covers
The headline change lifts standard 11pm closing to 1am. That neatly covers an 11pm kick-off, including stoppages and celebrations. It does not cover a 2am start. For those rare fixtures, pubs wanting to trade beyond 1am would still need a TEN or a licence variation.
|Example local kick-off
|Host region
|UK time
|Does the 1am extension cover it?
|6pm New York
|Eastern USA
|11pm UK
|Yes — match ends near 12:55am
|7pm Dallas
|Central USA
|1am UK
|Only pre-match; not the game
|8pm Los Angeles
|Pacific USA
|4am UK
|No — requires a TEN
What it means for fans and publicans
- Fans can watch 11pm kick-offs live in the pub without early last orders cutting the night short.
- Landlords gain extra trading time without paying for multiple TENs on selected dates.
- Police and councils keep normal enforcement powers for disorder and noise.
- Operators still set house rules: entry cut-off times, over-18 checks, plastic glassware, door staff.
- Transport remains the pinch point. Late trains and buses vary by town; taxis will be busy.
A realistic match-night timeline
For an 11pm UK kick-off, venues could open late and call last orders around 12:40am. Staff can clear glasses and close by 1am. That rhythm keeps licensing tidy, reduces spillover onto streets, and helps fans get home safely.
The legal footing
The Home Office can lay an order to relax licensing hours for exceptional national events. Parliament then approves the specific dates and times. Similar orders covered the Platinum Jubilee and the Coronation, usually extending trading to 1am across two or three nights.
England’s rulebook still applies. The four licensing objectives—prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance, and protection of children from harm—remain the test. Breaches can still result in conditions or closure.
This is a limited, time-bound relaxation for celebration and community viewing. It is not a blanket free-for-all.
Why the industry wants clarity early
Pubs face tight staffing, higher energy costs and cautious consumer spending. Extra hours on high-demand nights can lift takings and spread trade more evenly across the evening. Early certainty helps landlords plan rotas, security, and supplier orders for food and soft drinks.
Sports bars may invest in extra screens or temporary outdoor areas. Neighbourhood pubs may decide to focus on 11pm starts and skip the 2am games to avoid overnight staffing and noise complaints.
If your local wants to open past 1am
Where a fixture falls outside the extension, a Temporary Event Notice is the practical route. A TEN allows a premises to extend hours for a specific date, subject to limits on frequency and attendance. Managers should apply in good time and consult local police to pre-empt objections.
For very late fixtures, consider transport maps, street lighting, and dispersal plans. Some venues arrange taxi partnerships or staggered closing routines to avoid a single mass exit.
Which nights are likely to be extended
Final details arrive after the tournament schedule and the draw are confirmed. Ministers typically target:
- Group matches featuring England that kick off at or near 11pm UK time.
- Late-evening quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, depending on timing.
- Dates with demonstrable nationwide interest rather than every matchday.
Local authorities can still support additional nights with TENs where demand is strong and management plans are robust.
What happens next
The Home Office drafts the order and consults policing, licensing bodies and hospitality groups. Parliament signs off the final text. Dates then publish publicly so venues can plan. Broadcasters and Fifa will confirm kick-off slots nearer the summer, giving pubs a clearer diary.
Practical pointers for landlords
- Sound management: calibrate speaker volume, keep doors closed, and post signage for smokers outside after midnight.
- Staffing: schedule a late team with extra glass collecting and door supervision for the final whistle.
- Stock: increase low- and no-alcohol options and water stations to reduce risks late at night.
- Security: log incident procedures, brief staff on refusing service, and coordinate with local officers.
- Neighbour relations: leaflet nearby residents with planned hours and a contact number.
Additional context for fans
Expect more 11pm UK starts for East Coast matches. West Coast games tend to creep into the small hours. If your group wants to watch a 2am kick-off, ask your local early; a TEN may be necessary, and some venues will opt for ticketed entry to manage capacity.
Comfort matters. Bring layers for outdoor screens, plan your route home, and set a realistic budget. Hydration and food reduce next-day regret. If streets look crowded near closing, pause for 10 minutes before leaving to avoid a crush for taxis.