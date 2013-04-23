Heidi and Spencer's Anniversary: From The Hills to Big Brother

It's Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's fourth wedding anniversary today, so here's a snap shot into the VERY close couple's relationship.



They met and fell in love on hit MTV reality show The Hills back in 2006.



Anyone who watched the programme will have to agree - no one thought it would last.



Spencer had a "homeboy phone" and a "girlfriend phone", while she was slowly losing all her friends and family.



And yet here they are many years later, still joined at the hip.



Happy anniversary Speidi!



