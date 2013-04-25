Channing Tatum: Jenna Dewan's hot husband turns 33

Happy Birthday Channing Tatum!



Our favourite dancing hunk turns 33 today, so we thought it only right to take a long look at all he’s offered us – both in the world of movies...and hotness!



He’s gone from playing a series of secretly sensitive jocks in films like Step Up and GI Joe to showing us his funny side in 21 Jump Street.



He seems to be good at every sport, a great dancer and a hopeless romantic – got to admit we’re pretty jealous of his wife Jenna Dewan.



©GETTY

