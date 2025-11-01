Erling Haaland sent home early after Norway hat-trick and two missed pens: should City fans worry?

Norway’s camp has shifted after a statement from the FA, and Manchester City supporters are watching every detail this week.
The national team reshuffled their plans after a five-goal win changed the mood, the workload, and the travel calendar. One prolific striker heads back to club duty, while a pair of young faces eye a rare chance to impress.
Early return explained
Erling Haaland has left the Norway squad before their friendly against New Zealand and returned to Manchester City. The change follows a 5-0 win over Israel in which the 25-year-old scored a hat-trick despite missing two early penalties. With only a friendly left in this window, Norway’s staff prioritised player load and cleared several names to rejoin their clubs.
Norway granted early releases to players with heavy workloads, including Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Julian Ryerson and Fredrik Bjorkan.
The federation also confirmed that Felix Horn Myhre departed due to an ankle issue. Sebastian Sebulonsen trained with the seniors as the group adjusted its numbers for the final match of the window.
Door opens for the next wave
Haaland’s absence shifts attention to those staying on. Oscar Bobb is in line for minutes against New Zealand in Oslo. Sverre Nypan, 18, earned his first senior call-up after a rapid rise. Manchester City signed the midfielder from Rosenborg for £12.5 million in the summer and loaned him to Middlesbrough, where he has impressed in the Championship.
Nypan captained Norway’s Under-21s in a 4-1 friendly defeat to Spain on Friday. A senior debut now beckons, with the All Whites offering a useful test of tempo, decision-making and composure in tight spaces.
A teenage midfielder bought for £12.5 million and learning in the Championship could take his first senior steps for Norway on Tuesday.
Haaland’s record keeps accelerating
Saturday’s goals carried broader significance. Haaland now sits on 51 for Norway from 46 caps. That return puts him past the 50-goal marker faster than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Pelé managed for their countries. The comparison is a talking point rather than a verdict, yet the pace stands on its own.
The penalties told a different tale on the day, but his reaction mattered more. He kept shooting, attacked the six-yard box, and bullied the defensive line. When Norway found rhythm, the chances flowed, and he finished the job.
- 51 Norway goals in 46 appearances
- Hat-trick in a 5-0 win after two missed spot-kicks
- Norway have six wins from six in their group
- Fastest to 50 national-team goals among modern elites
What it means for Manchester City
City gain rest and time with their leading scorer before the club calendar ramps up again. An early return reduces travel fatigue and allows tailored gym and pitch work at the training ground. Coaches can monitor minor knocks, reset training loads and refine set-piece schemes with their No 9 present.
There is also the psychological benefit. After a flurry of goals, a controlled week can protect sharpness without piling on strain. Pep Guardiola’s staff like predictability; bringing a key player home ahead of schedule creates it.
Norway’s qualification picture
Norway’s form puts them in a strong position. Six wins from six set up a decisive November. They host Estonia on 13 November, then travel to Italy on 16 November. Italy play Israel on Tuesday and need a result to keep the gap manageable. If the Azzurri stutter, Norway’s margin could become decisive before the final round.
Momentum matters in qualifying campaigns. A convincing friendly display against New Zealand would keep the squad’s confidence high while allowing fringe players to stake a claim for minutes in November.
|Date
|Fixture
|Context
|Tuesday (Oslo)
|Norway vs New Zealand
|Friendly; opportunities for Oscar Bobb and potential senior debut for Sverre Nypan
|13 November
|Norway vs Estonia
|World Cup qualifying; chance to consolidate top position
|16 November
|Italy vs Norway
|World Cup qualifying; potential decider if the gap remains tight
The other changes to the squad
Norway’s staff trimmed the group to manage workloads across congested club schedules. Alongside Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, Julian Ryerson and Fredrik Bjorkan all headed back to their teams. Felix Horn Myhre departed with a sore ankle. The training group brought in Sebastian Sebulonsen, while younger options remained available to face New Zealand.
Why early releases are becoming standard practice
International windows sit on top of already crammed domestic and European calendars. Medical teams now monitor high-speed running, repeated sprints and flight hours in real time. When a window closes with a friendly, coaches often negotiate early releases for players who carry the heaviest minutes.
- Lower injury risk after a heavy competitive fixture
- Extra time for club recovery, analysis and tactical preparation
- Reduced travel and improved sleep patterns for key players
- Downside for supporters who wanted to see the star in the friendly
For forwards like Haaland, the benefit is clear. Strikers accumulate short, intense efforts that tax muscles and tendons. A controlled training block at the club can stabilise hamstring and groin load, two hotspots for repeat injuries late in the year.
Who to keep an eye on next
City fans will watch for training images and workload updates rather than team news abroad. Norway fans have a different focus. Oscar Bobb brings technical flair and clever movement between the lines. Sverre Nypan offers tempo, vision and quick release of the ball; his Championship minutes have hardened him against aerial duels and second balls.
There is also a bigger narrative at play. If Norway maintain their perfect start, November becomes a springboard rather than a scramble. If Italy close the gap against Israel, the trip to Rome sharpens into a test of nerve as much as quality.
Extra context for readers
Rotation in this window does not signal a knock for Haaland. It reflects workload management and confidence in the squad’s depth for a friendly. For those curious about development pathways, Nypan’s rapid ascent shows how quickly a technically mature teenager can transition from domestic football to the Championship and into a senior national squad when club and country align on minutes and role.
If you enjoy tracking performance trends, monitor three indicators over the next fortnight: Haaland’s sprint volume on return to club training, Bobb’s progressive carries per 90 for Norway, and Nypan’s touches under pressure. Those numbers will tell you how each player is trending before November decides the stakes.