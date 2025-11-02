Families are whispering about this £4.80 autumn bake: 500g carrots, 3 eggs, 30 minutes, 6 plates

As the clocks fall back and windows mist, kitchens lean towards gentle heat, soft textures and mellow colours.
Across Britain, a quietly luxurious bake is taking root on weeknight tables. It is savoury, silky and glowing with the copper light of October. It asks for little. It gives comfort in spades. And it turns a bag of carrots into something you can slice and share.
A quiet autumn star returns to British tables
The savoury carrot flan is part custard, part bake, and all ease. Families value its tender set, its homely aroma and its calm, warming character. It serves six without fuss. It sits happily beside salad, roast chicken or a tray of mushrooms. It slices cleanly for lunchboxes the next day.
500g carrots, 3 eggs, cream, a hint of nutmeg, 30–35 minutes at 180°C: a soft-centred bake for under £1 a head.
What the dish actually is
Think of a crustless quiche with more veg than pastry. Finely grated carrots fold into a light custard of eggs, milk and cream. A little hard cheese adds savoury depth. Nutmeg lends warmth. The top sets and bronzes. The middle keeps a gentle wobble.
Cost, time and energy: why households are reaching for it
Shoppers report a total ingredient spend between £3.20 and £4.80, depending on cheese choice and whether the eggs are free-range. Using cheddar lowers the bill. Choosing Gruyère raises the flavour and the price.
|Line item
|Typical UK cost
|500g carrots
|£0.25–£0.60
|3 medium eggs
|£0.60–£1.00
|200 ml double cream
|£0.85–£1.10
|100 ml semi‑skimmed milk
|£0.06–£0.10
|80g cheese (cheddar or Gruyère)
|£0.40–£1.40
|Butter and seasoning
|£0.05–£0.10
Time favours busy evenings. Grating takes 5–7 minutes. Mixing takes 3 minutes. Baking runs 30–35 minutes. Most of that is hands-off.
Energy use is modest. An electric oven at 180°C for this bake consumes roughly 0.7–1.1 kWh. At current tariffs, that is about 20–30p. Batch the bake with roast vegetables to share the preheat.
Feeds 4–6 with ease, stores well, and brings colour to the plate during the darker weeks.
How to make it tonight
Step-by-step at a glance
- Heat oven to 180°C. Butter a 20–22 cm ceramic dish or loaf tin.
- Peel and finely grate 500g carrots. Very fine shreds give a softer set.
- Optional: soften the grated carrots in a pan with a knob of butter for 5 minutes.
- Whisk 3 eggs with 200 ml double cream and 100 ml milk until lightly foamy.
- Stir in 80g grated cheese, a good pinch of nutmeg, salt and pepper.
- Fold in the carrots. Pour into the dish. Smooth the top.
- Bake 30–35 minutes until just set in the middle and lightly golden.
- Rest 5 minutes. The centre should retain a gentle wobble.
Small techniques that change texture
- Use a fine grater to help the carrots melt into the custard.
- Sweat the carrots briefly to tame raw sweetness and reduce moisture.
- Season boldly. Carrot needs salt to shine and pepper for lift.
- Finish under a hot grill for 2 minutes for a delicate crust.
- Let it cool a touch before slicing to avoid a crumbly edge.
Nutrition and people
This bake works for mixed-age tables. Carrots provide beta‑carotene and fibre. Eggs add protein that satisfies. Cheese brings calcium and flavour, though it adds salt and saturated fat. Serve with a tangy salad and a fistful of herbs to balance richness.
|Per serving (1/6)
|Approximate values
|Energy
|220–260 kcal
|Protein
|10–12 g
|Carbohydrate
|10–14 g
|Fibre
|2–3 g
|Fat
|14–18 g (sat fat 6–9 g)
|Salt
|0.7–1.0 g
For a lighter plate, swap half the cream for milk and increase carrot to 600g.
Variations and pairings
- Spice route: add 1 tsp ground cumin and a pinch of chilli flakes.
- Root blend: fold in 150g grated parsnip for earthy sweetness.
- Cheesy lift: dot the top with goat’s cheese and scatter pumpkin seeds.
- Herb note: stir in chives, dill or parsley just before baking.
- Sharp counterpoint: serve with yoghurt and chive sauce or a mustardy green salad.
- Gluten‑free ready: the base contains no flour, so it suits many diets.
- Dairy‑light: use evaporated milk and a small handful of strong cheddar for flavour with less cream.
- Plant‑leaning: replace cream with a barista‑style oat blend and use a mature vegan hard cheese.
Storage, batch cooking and food safety
Cool the dish within two hours of baking. Refrigerate for up to three days. Reheat at 160°C for 12–15 minutes until piping hot. The bake freezes well for two months if tightly wrapped. Thaw in the fridge overnight and reheat gently.
Pack slices into lunchboxes with apples, walnuts and a crisp salad. For evenings, serve with roasted brassicas and a spoon of chutney. For brunch, add a poached egg and a few toasted seeds.
Questions readers are asking
Can it be made ahead
Yes. Bake earlier in the day and keep chilled. The flavour rounds out as it rests. Rewarm briefly or serve at room temperature.
Does it work in an air fryer
Yes. Use a 20 cm tin that fits your basket. Cook at 165–170°C for 18–22 minutes. Check the centre. Add two minutes if the middle is loose.
What if cheese prices rise
Switch to strong cheddar and use less. A small amount carries well. Add a spoon of nutritional yeast for extra savoury notes.
Any allergy cautions
- Eggs: the dish cannot set without eggs.
- Dairy: use plant alternatives and a dairy‑free hard cheese if needed.
- Nutmeg: replace with smoked paprika or white pepper if sensitive.
For value seekers, try a “two‑tray” night: bake this flan while roasting carrots, onions and potatoes on the shelf below. Use the extra veg for midweek soups. For keen cooks, measure your oven’s actual energy draw with a plug‑in meter and time your preheat; shaving five minutes off can save pounds over a season.