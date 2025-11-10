Families, can you afford to miss this: regatta’s £70 waterproof now £28, 60% off, 140g insulation

Showers, school runs and chilly platforms are back, and households are hunting reliable layers that won’t punish the budget.
Regatta has cut the price of its women’s Courcelle II Quilted Jacket to £28, a sharp drop from the £70 RRP that lands just as autumn rain returns. The Brightest Blue colourway leads the offer, pairing a water-repellent shell with light synthetic insulation designed for everyday warmth without bulk.
The deal at a glance
Now £28, down from £70 — a 60% saving on the Regatta Courcelle II Quilted Jacket in Brightest Blue.
|Item
|Detail
|RRP
|£70
|Sale price
|£28
|Savings
|£42 (60%)
|Insulation
|Warmloft synthetic, 140g down-touch fill
|Shell fabric
|20d polyamide, approx. 37gsm
|Weather protection
|Durable water-repellent (DWR) finish
|Pockets
|Two lower welt pockets + one internal zipped pocket
|Fit and cut
|Relaxed, dropped shoulder, curved hem
|Colour on offer
|Brightest Blue
Weather protection without the bulk
The Courcelle II’s 20d polyamide shell carries a durable water-repellent finish that beads light rain and short showers. Water rolls off rather than soaking in, which keeps the jacket drier and helps the insulation work as intended. The lightweight fabric sits in the sweet spot for day-to-day use: tough enough for errands and dog walks, yet soft and easy to pack.
Warmloft synthetic fill brings a down-like hand feel at 140g while maintaining performance in damp conditions. This type of insulation holds warmth even when moisture is in the air, which suits the stop–start rain the UK often gets in autumn. You get a cosy core without the marshmallow puff that can make daily wear awkward on buses, trains or car seats.
Warmloft’s down-touch fibres trap heat efficiently and resist clumping when the air turns damp.
Design details that lift the look
Regatta has leaned into small touches that add polish. A jacquard stripe printed lining brings a subtle bit of pattern when you slip it on. The relaxed cut with dropped shoulders makes layering easy, and the curved hem shapes the silhouette without feeling tight at the hips. That mix of comfort and cleaner lines helps it move from muddy paths to school gates and supermarket queues without looking out of place.
Practical touches you actually use
The pocket layout reflects daily life. Two lower welt pockets warm hands quickly at the lights or on the touchline. An internal zipped pocket keeps keys, a bank card or travel pass secure when you’re juggling bags or kids.
- Lower pockets for cold fingers or a phone on the move
- Internal zipped pocket for keys and cards
- Lightweight build that stuffs into a tote or locker
Where it fits in your wardrobe
For school runs, commutes and weekend walks
This jacket suits the everyday rhythm of showers, breeze and cool mornings. Throw it over a cotton tee for early autumn, then add a hoodie or chunky knit as temperatures dip. The DWR finish deals with drizzle on the platform, and the synthetic insulation keeps heat in during stop–start movement between car, pavement and office.
For countryside strolls and sideline duty
The Courcelle II comes alive on damp footpaths and breezy parks. It is warm enough for steady walking without the sweat build‑up some heavy parkas cause. The curved hem helps block draughts at the lower back when you sit on a bench or lean on a rail.
How it compares and what to check
Compared with a full winter parka, the Courcelle II is lighter, easier to wear and kinder to your shoulders. It will not replace a fully seam‑sealed waterproof in all‑day driving rain, but for typical British showers it does the job well. If you spend hours outside in persistent rain, a shell with taped seams over this jacket gives a belt‑and‑braces setup.
Care affects performance. Wash on a cool cycle with a technical detergent, then tumble‑dry on low with clean dryer balls to restore loft. Refresh the water‑repellent finish with a spray or wash‑in treatment when raindrops stop beading. That routine keeps warmth and weather beading working for longer.
Pair it with a breathable base layer now and a fleece mid layer by November for a simple, warm system.
Value: stretching £28 further
At £28, the numbers are hard to ignore. A £42 saving equates to more than two weeks of bus fares in many towns. Worn on ten wet days in a month, cost per wear drops below £3 in the first fortnight and keeps falling. For families staring down rising bills, that kind of utility matters.
|Usage scenario
|Estimated wears
|Cost per wear at £28
|Daily commute in autumn (4 weeks)
|20
|£1.40
|School run and weekend walks (2 months)
|40
|£0.70
|October to March, 3 days a week
|72
|£0.39
Who will get the most from it
- Parents juggling wet pavements, car seats and crowded corridors
- Commuters who want a smart‑casual layer that handles drizzle and drafty carriages
- Dog walkers needing warmth that still breathes on brisk loops
- Students after a do‑it‑all jacket that fits lectures, shifts and late buses
Tips before you buy
Layering and sizing
Choose your regular size for a tee and light knit underneath. Size up if you plan to wear a thick hoodie or fleece mid layer often. Aim for enough room to lift your arms without the hem riding high.
Staying dry longer
For long days outdoors, pack a lightweight waterproof shell. Slip it over the Courcelle II if the forecast turns. That two‑layer approach keeps warmth in and heavy rain out without the weight of a full parka.
The bottom line on the Courcelle II
The Courcelle II Quilted Jacket brings a practical blend of water‑repellent protection, 140g Warmloft insulation and everyday comfort at a price that undercuts many supermarket coats. The Brightest Blue finish adds a lift on grey days, and the pockets solve familiar problems. For many readers, this will cover most autumn and early‑winter needs without draining the monthly budget.
If you’re weighing options, think about use patterns rather than a single headline feature. Short showers, a windy high street and back‑and‑forth school trips demand a warm, light, quick‑drying layer. That is precisely where this £28 offer lands. Add a compact shell for winter storms and you have a flexible system that works from now through March.