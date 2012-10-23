Winter florals: 50 Fab flowery finds

It might not be the season for pretty blooms and flowery bouquets but we don't care. We're embracing florals this winter with plenty of panache.



This season winter florals are a huge trend to rock - just because the sun's not shining doesn't mean ditching your favourite print.



So get ready to embrace the season of dark and twisted florals, winter blooms and pretty petals, all updated to fit with a wintery twist.



We love the girlish flavour florals can bring to an outfit and we're equally as captivated by the darker, vampier floral trend which sees PU and leather mixed with oxblood and burnt copper for a tougher take on the trend. Either way, we’re infatuated!



So for our top 50 floral finds from around the high street, look no further…

