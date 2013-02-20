When it comes to the hottest fashion trends for autumn/winter 2013-2014 you can't go wrong sporting this lot.



We've been trend hunting high and low, looking at the runways across all the fashion capitals and have come up with a style edit of the trends you're gonna be wearing this autumn/winter.



Who cares if the season ahead drops a few degrees, when there's trends like these to get involved with there's nothing to be glum about.



From hues so bright you’ll need to keep your sunglasses on, to lashings of snuggly faux fur and impact prints to turn heads with, we're already itching to start these trends ahead of time.



Whether you're ready to be a tartan princess, an armoured style warrior or a high shine metallic head turner, there's no shortage of hot fashion trends to fall in love with.



From Paris, London, New York and Milan, here's your trend prescription for the seasons ahead.



Updated by Ursula Dewey and Lareese Craig



All images from Pixelformula