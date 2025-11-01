Fed up with creases and no space? Beldray £59.99 3-in-1 iron claims 30g/min steam, 1800W punch

Pressed for time and short on space, many households are rethinking laundry tools as bills rise and wardrobes swell.
Into that mix arrives Beldray’s Trio Steam at £59.99, a compact 3-in-1 that aims to tame ironing piles without hogging cupboards. It promises the speed of a full-size iron, the agility of a travel model, and the convenience of a handheld steamer.
What is it and why people care now
The Beldray Trio Steam is a hybrid. It works as a standard iron for weekly laundry, becomes a travel iron when you remove the main soleplate, and turns into a garment steamer with an included brush attachment. This shape-shifting idea targets a familiar headache: space. Many homes juggle limited storage, busy schedules and mixed-fabric wardrobes that make temperature control and crease removal tricky.
At £59.99, it lands in the impulse-buy zone for small appliances, yet lists features usually found higher up the price ladder: ceramic soleplate, 1800W heating, automatic shut-off, and Beldray’s SureTemp temperature control designed to protect sensitive fabrics from shiny marks.
Three roles, one footprint: full-size iron, travel iron and handheld steamer in a single £59.99 unit.
Key numbers that matter
- Price: £59.99
- Power: 1800W heating
- Steam output: up to 30g/min
- Water tank: removable 180ml capacity
- Soleplate: ceramic finish
- Modes: iron, travel iron, garment steamer (with brush)
- Safety: automatic shut-off
- Temperature control: SureTemp for cotton through to silk
30g/min steam and a 180ml removable tank aim to smooth everyday creases without constant refilling.
Performance on the rail and on the road
As a standard iron, the ceramic plate should glide easily, especially on cotton shirts and school uniforms that love to crease. The 30g/min steam output is pitched for daily loads rather than stubborn linen tablecloths. The 1800W rating suggests quick heat-up, in line with many mid-tier irons used in family homes.
Pop off the main plate and the compact, lightweight base doubles as a travel iron. This is handy for weekends away, weddings and business trips where rail-only wardrobes leave collars flopping. Add the brush and it becomes a steamer that lifts light wrinkles from dresses, knitwear and suits, and refreshes fabrics that prefer not to meet a hot soleplate.
Who will get the most out of it
Families who batch-wash and treat ironing as a weekly sprint will value the full-size mode. Students and renters with minimal storage will appreciate the multipurpose design. Frequent travellers get a carry-friendly iron without buying a second appliance. Fashion lovers dealing with mixed fibres can use the steamer to revive pleats, ruffles and delicate trims between washes.
What it means in practice
|Situation
|Mode to use
|What you gain
|Daily shirts and school uniforms
|Full-size iron
|Faster crease removal and even heat from the ceramic plate
|Holiday suitcase wrinkles
|Travel iron
|Targeted touch-ups with minimal luggage weight
|Delicate dresses and suit jackets
|Handheld steamer
|Gentle de-creasing without plate contact or shine
|Quick wardrobe refresh
|Handheld steamer
|Reduces odours and light creasing on hanging garments
Design notes and safety features
Looks matter if the iron lives on a kitchen shelf. The navy and pale platinum finish keeps it neutral for modern homes. The slimmer body compared with older, chunkier models makes it easier to manoeuvre and to store on a narrow utility shelf. Automatic shut-off offers reassurance if a school run interrupts a session. The removable tank is a simple quality-of-life win: carrying the tank to a sink beats lugging the whole unit, and 180ml is enough for a stint without constant returns to the tap.
SureTemp aims to protect fibres, so cotton, viscose and silk can share one appliance without fear of scorching.
What to watch for
Every hybrid carries trade-offs. A 30g/min steam rate suits everyday loads but may not muscle through heavyweight linen or thick denim without a few extra passes. Travel irons, by nature, have smaller plates; they fit around buttons neatly, yet cover less surface per stroke. Steaming removes light creases; deep set-in folds often still need a hot plate and firm pressure.
Limescale can dull performance in hard-water areas. Using filtered or demineralised water helps keep the steam pathways clear and preserves consistent output. Give the tank a rinse and empty after sessions to avoid stale water odours.
How it stacks up in the small-appliance landscape
Buying a separate full-size iron, travel iron and steamer can exceed £100 and swallow two cupboards. The Beldray approach collapses that into one box under £60. Single-purpose irons at this price rarely include a removable tank and multi-mode design. Premium steam generators deliver heavier constant steam but demand more space and a bigger budget, which many city flats simply can’t spare.
Real-world time-savers you can apply today
- Hang shirts straight from the wash, button the top button, and shape collars; this cuts ironing passes later.
- Steam hanging garments for 60–90 seconds before ironing; steam relaxes fibres and reduces plate time.
- Sort fabrics by temperature: start with low-heat synthetics, move to cottons, then linens; one heat-up cycle, fewer waits.
- Fill the 180ml tank with filtered water to slow limescale buildup and keep steam channels clear.
- Use the travel mode on cuffs and pleats; the small plate targets tight spots cleanly.
Questions shoppers are asking
Does 1800W feel quick enough for busy mornings?
For standard loads, yes. It warms rapidly and pairs with 30g/min steam to tackle daily creases without long waits.
Will it handle silk blouses without shine?
That’s the promise of SureTemp. Pair low heat with the steamer or use a pressing cloth to keep fibres pristine.
Is the 180ml tank large enough for a basket of washing?
It will cover a typical batch of shirts and tees. Refill once for heavier cotton or linen sessions.
Can a travel iron really replace a hotel iron?
In many cases, yes. The compact plate helps around collars and hems, and you avoid queuing for a shared board.
What about storage in small flats?
The single-body design and slim profile fit a kitchen drawer or utility shelf, removing the need for multiple devices.
Smart add-ons that extend the value
Pairing the steamer mode with a light clothing brush lifts lint and pet hair while relaxing fibres, especially on wool blends and knits. A heat-proof mat by the ironing board speeds up switching between garments and modes. If you own delicate curtains or fabric lampshades, the steamer mode doubles as a quick freshen-up tool that avoids plate contact and overly hot settings.
If you manage shared living or student halls, the travel iron mode prevents last-minute outfit scrambles before placements or interviews. For parents, batch-steam uniforms on hangers Sunday night, then tackle collars and plackets with the plate on Monday morning. A simple schedule like that trims weekday stress without adding kit.