Feeling the chill already? 3 autumn gratins you can cook for under £2 a portion in 50 minutes

Foggy evenings and damp mornings are back, and the oven’s soft glow beckons with trays of bubbling, nutty comfort.
Seasonal vegetables, a good cheese, and a hot dish shared at the table. That simple trio sets the tone for tonight’s meal. These three gratins fold in British market produce and continental cheeses, balance cost with warmth, and bring texture with nuts and a burnished crust.
Butternut squash gratin with comté
Why it works
Butternut brings gentle sweetness. Comté adds fruity depth. A touch of nutmeg ties the dairy to the squash. Thin slices cook evenly and soak up cream, while the top blisters into a light crust.
Soft-centred layers, golden edges and a spoonable sauce: this is a 50-minute, 180°C weeknight crowd-pleaser.
Ingredients
- 1 kg butternut squash, peeled and deseeded
- 120 g comté, finely grated
- 200 ml crème fraîche
- 30 g unsalted butter
- 1 garlic clove
- Sea salt, black pepper
- A pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C. Rub a gratin dish with the cut side of a halved garlic clove. Slice the squash into thin crescents. Layer the slices in the dish, seasoning each layer with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Dot with butter and scatter comté as you go. Pour over the crème fraîche. Bake for about 50 minutes, until the centre yields to a knife and the top browns.
Serve with
A small salad of lamb’s lettuce and a walnut vinaigrette. The bite and bitterness lift the sweet, creamy layers.
Cauliflower and hazelnut gratin
Why it works
Cauliflower stays firm and savoury when par-cooked. Toasted hazelnuts bring aroma and crunch. A mustardy béchamel binds florets without heaviness.
Ten minutes in salted boiling water keeps the florets crisp; 25 minutes at 200°C finishes the crust.
Ingredients
- 1 large cauliflower, broken into florets
- 60 g hazelnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
- 40 g butter
- 40 g plain flour
- 500 ml whole milk
- 120 g grated cheese (emmental or gruyère)
- 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- Sea salt, black pepper, nutmeg
Method
Boil the florets in salted water for 10 minutes, then drain well. Melt butter in a pan, stir in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk until smooth and thick enough to coat a spoon. Off the heat, stir in mustard, salt, pepper and a pinch of nutmeg. Fold florets into the sauce, transfer to a baking dish, top with grated cheese and hazelnuts. Bake at 200°C for about 25 minutes until bubbling and browned.
Serve with
Thick slices of grilled country bread. The toasted crumb and smoke pair neatly with the roasted nuts.
Leek and fresh goat’s cheese gratin
Why it works
Slow-cooked leeks turn silky. Fresh chèvre brings tang and perfume. Eggs set the cream into a light, custard-like base.
A 30-minute bake at 190°C delivers a soft centre and a gently blistered top you can spoon straight out.
Ingredients
- 5 medium leeks, trimmed and finely sliced
- 150 g fresh goat’s cheese
- 100 g grated cheese (emmental or comté)
- 200 ml single cream
- 2 eggs
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Sea salt, black pepper
Method
Warm the oil in a large frying pan. Cook the leeks over medium heat until soft and lightly caramelised. In a bowl, whisk chèvre, cream and eggs with salt and pepper. Stir in the leeks. Spoon into an oiled baking dish, top with grated cheese and bake at 190°C for about 30 minutes, until set at the edges and browned on top.
Serve with
Little ramekins or mini-cocottes for neat portions, finished with toasted seeds or a sprig of thyme. Add a salad of young leaves for freshness.
What it costs, how long it takes
|Gratin
|Oven temp
|Bake time
|Approx cost/portion
|Makes
|Butternut and comté
|180°C
|50 min
|£1.70
|4
|Cauliflower and hazelnut
|200°C
|25 min
|£1.20
|4
|Leek and goat’s cheese
|190°C
|30 min
|£1.60
|4
Prices reflect typical UK supermarket own-brand items and mid-range cheese; figures are estimates and will vary by region and season.
Textural and flavour tips
- Slice vegetables thinly for even cooking and fewer dry pockets.
- Salt each layer lightly; you control moisture and seasoning better than salting once at the end.
- Use a small pinch of nutmeg with dairy; it lifts cream and cheese without dominating.
- Toast nuts first; warmth releases oil and aroma, so a smaller handful goes further.
- Finish under a hot grill for 2 minutes if you want extra colour without overcooking the centre.
Layer, season, and keep the top exposed to heat: that’s how you win the battle for crunch and cream.
Make-ahead, storage and reheating
Batch once, eat twice
Assemble the butternut and cauliflower trays in the morning, cover and chill. Bake in the evening. Or bake both on one shelf and reheat portions across the week.
Fridge and freezer guide
- Fridge: keep cooked gratins up to 3 days, covered.
- Reheat: 160°C, covered, 15–20 minutes until piping hot through; uncover for the last 3 minutes if you want fresh colour.
- Freeze: squash and cauliflower gratins freeze well for 2 months. Thaw in the fridge, then reheat. Leek and chèvre freezes acceptably; expect a softer texture.
Ingredient swaps and allergy notes
Cheese choices
Strong, aged cheeses like comté, gruyère or mature cheddar add definition. Milder options keep the vegetables forward. Mix a punchy cheese into the layers and a mellower one on top for balance.
Gluten-free and nut-free paths
- Gluten-free: make the béchamel with cornflour or a gluten-free flour blend.
- Nut-free: swap hazelnuts for toasted breadcrumbs or pumpkin seeds.
- Vegetarian rennet: check labels on continental cheeses if you avoid animal rennet.
Energy-saving tactics for oven dishes
Preheat only 10 minutes before baking. Slide two dishes onto one shelf to use the heat fully. Microwave dense vegetables for 4 minutes before layering; you can shave 10–15 minutes from oven time. Use a smaller, deeper dish for a compact footprint if you run a small countertop oven.
What to pour and plate alongside
Simple sides
- Lamb’s lettuce or watercress with a walnut or cider vinegar dressing.
- Rye toast or grilled sourdough for crunch.
- A spoon of pickled onions or beetroot to cut through the richness.
For a gentle match, serve a light ale or chilled cider with the cauliflower bake. A dry white with the leek gratin keeps the palate bright.
For weekends and gatherings
Scale the recipes up to a 30 × 20 cm tray for six. Stagger start times so everything lands on the table within 5 minutes. Keep a small pot of hot cream at hand; if a corner looks dry when you check halfway, spoon over two tablespoons to rescue the texture before the top colours.
Cook once for many: two gratins side by side give you variety, leftovers and a full, efficient oven.